Council OKs spending $10K for surplus vehicle

The Ford F150, pictured here, was purchased by the City of Vale for its Public Works Department. The cost was slightly over $10,000 and the new pickup will replace the department's existing Ford F250.

 Courtesy of Todd Fuller

VALE — The Vale City Council, at a special Monday meeting on Monday, discussed the purchase of a surplus vehicle for the Public Works crew. Preliminary information was provided in an agenda received on Nov. 24 announcing the special meeting. This included the vehicle’s cost of $10,689, which includes a $500 processing fee.

Finding vehicles for the city’s departmental use is something that Vale City Manager Todd Fuller does as part of his duties.



Tags

Load comments