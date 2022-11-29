Council OKs spending $10K for surplus vehicle

VALE — The Vale City Council, at a special Monday meeting on Monday, discussed the purchase of a surplus vehicle for the Public Works crew. Preliminary information was provided in an agenda received on Nov. 24 announcing the special meeting. This included the vehicle’s cost of $10,689, which includes a $500 processing fee.
Finding vehicles for the city’s departmental use is something that Vale City Manager Todd Fuller does as part of his duties.
“I watch the Idaho Federal Surplus site for vehicles. In the current city budget, we designated to purchase several vehicles at $15,000 or less for Public Works employees and one for the office staff,” Fuller said in an email received on Nov. 28.
The vehicle discussed is “the first one that fit our budget, year, and mileage” and comes in under what had previously been budgeted for by the city.
During the meeting, Fuller noted that the vehicle the city is seeking to purchase will be replacing the city’s existing F250 pickup.
“This is a pretty good vehicle, had the guys check it out,” he said.
Councilor Christine Phillips asked if this purchase meant that the Public Works Department would be going from a Ford F250 to a Ford F150 pickup.
Fuller confirmed this to be the case, to which Phillips commented that the acquisition “looks like a good deal.”
He also said how there will be a need to “add a light bar on top” and a “new toolbox in back” in addition to some decals that identify the vehicle as part of the City of Vale’s Public Works Department.
Council President Leighton Keller asked if there was any total of what the cost of these add-ons might be. Fuller replied there’s no estimated cost analysis for these items yet.
Keller then said that with the cost of the vehicle being less than the $15,000 budgeted for, that the cost of the upgrades will likely be covered.
All attending Council members then voted to make the vehicle purchase, with Councilors Bennet, Keller and Phillips all voting in favor.
