Council OKs sending psilocybin back to voters

Voters in Ontario will be deciding whether to allow state-licensed psilocybin facilities to operate within the city limits in November. An election in 2020 legalized that statewide, however, the state has given local leverage to governing bodies with the ability to seek a ban by means of voters ahead of the program's rollout in January of 2023.
ONTARIO — Ontario voters will once again decide whether state-licensed psilocybin manufacturers and related business should operate within the city. Those facilities were approved by voters across the state in 2020 with Measure 109. It legalized the use of psilocybin in a highly regulated manner allowed only in clinical settings, framework for which rolls out in January of 2023.
During a public hearing on Tuesday, the council unanimously approved Ordinance 2814-2022 “declaring a ban on psilocybin-related businesses in the city.” Also approved was related Resolution 2022-131, sending that matter to the voters for the ultimate say in November.
Should voters agree with disallowing such facilities, the ordinance will go into place. Should voters decide they want such facilities, city staff will go back to the city with time, place and manner rules prior to the state’s rollout of the program in January.
It was noted that the council wants ballot language that mirrors that of other governing bodies in Malheur County aiming for similar action in the General Election.
To date, that includes Nyssa, Vale and Jordan Valley. Malheur County Court will hold public hearings over the matter today and next week during its regular weekly meetings.
During discussion, Mayor Riley Hill noted that elected officials weren’t actually banning psilocybin-related facilities, but rather asking voters to do so. Councilor Eddie Melendrez sought clarification about that noting that the ordinance phrasing states “a ban.” Pro Tem City Manager Dan Cummings then reiterated that the ordinance was approved was only as a draft, noting that if the voters don’t want the ban, the ordinance will be thrown out.
The city’s legal counsel will now draft ballot language so the city can advertise it in the newspaper. This allows the public time to challenge that language. If there are no challengers, the ballot language will then go on to the County Clerk’s office to be added to the ballot for November’s election.
Councilor Michael Braden pointed out that during the election in 2020, Malheur County voters overwhelmingly voted against the measure 7,890 to 3,475. A further breakdown shows that in each of Ontario’s four precincts, no votes edged out yes votes, too, with 2,316 overall voting no and 1,581 voting yes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.