Council OKs sending psilocybin back to voters

Voters in Ontario will be deciding whether to allow state-licensed psilocybin facilities to operate within the city limits in November. An election in 2020 legalized that statewide, however, the state has given local leverage to governing bodies with the ability to seek a ban by means of voters ahead of the program's rollout in January of 2023.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Ontario voters will once again decide whether state-licensed psilocybin manufacturers and related business should operate within the city. Those facilities were approved by voters across the state in 2020 with Measure 109. It legalized the use of psilocybin in a highly regulated manner allowed only in clinical settings, framework for which rolls out in January of 2023.

During a public hearing on Tuesday, the council unanimously approved Ordinance 2814-2022 “declaring a ban on psilocybin-related businesses in the city.” Also approved was related Resolution 2022-131, sending that matter to the voters for the ultimate say in November.



