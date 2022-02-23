VALE — The Vale City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 22, authorized Vale City Manager Todd Fuller to go ahead with planning the removal of trees on two city streets A and Washington Street due to safety issues.
The reason for Fuller’s request is due to some of the trees growing too big. This has caused the sidewalks on the city’s two main streets to buckle, causing a safety issue, and some other trees have died.
Fuller told the City Council that it was cheaper to remove the trees than it was to replace the sidewalks they are on.
Fuller also said that he had spoken to some of the businesses, with officials telling him that they didn’t like the trees because they hid the signs on their respective buildings.
Mayor Tom Vialpando and Councilor Christi Phillips asked if the trees were taken out, if they would be replaced with them.
Fuller responded that he had been through a lot of cities and towns and noticed that they had big planters.
The City Council came to a consensus and authorized Fuller to remove the trees that are causing sidewalk problems.
Fuller told the Argus that the city of Vale’s Public Works Department would remove the trees. A date to remove the trees has not yet been decided.
The City Council will address what to replace the trees with at a later date.
