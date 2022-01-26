ONTARIO —
In a rare move, Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton asked Mayor Riley Hill if he could show excitement on Tuesday night during the Ontario City Council meeting. Hill pointed at Leighton as if giving the OK, and Leighton pumped his fist, closing his eyes and saying, “Yes!” His response was to the unanimous vote to authorize changing the zoning of the city’s former Public Works shop and grounds at 55 N.E. Second and to declare the property as a public safety training facility for first responders from Ontario and around the region.
With the council’s vote, the facility will be added to the city’s five-year capital improvement plan.
Show of support
Firefighters from area agencies throughout the Western Treasure Valley filled the council chambers at Ontario City Hall to standing room only to voice support during public comments ahead of Leighton’s proposal. Representatives from Sand Hollow, New Plymouth, Payette, Fruitland and Ontario fire departments, Bureau of Land Management — Vale District and Ontario Rural Fire Protection Association were among those in attendance.
In addition to voicing support of the facility, some said the plan has been attempted as far back as the 70s with the council chambers and several other locations designated or identified for training which, “for several reasons, did not come to fruition.”
As such, they explained that training has often taken place in small spaces such as the fire hall or unsafe sites not designated for training.
Dave Lockner, of Fruitland, said he had been a volunteer firefighter for the Ontario Fire Department for more than 42 years, and said over the years, it seemed like “depending on who was in power on the city council, this fire department has to fight for everything.”
Telling the council he didn’t think they realized “what kind of bargain you have here,” he spelled out that there are only seven paid staff on the fire department, with the large remainder of Ontario’s firefighters being volunteers. Saying the council was worried about the budget all the time, he asked them to ponder what it would be like if they had to pay all those volunteers.
Tony Klein, who has 31 years experience of responding to fires says “training was the key to doing this job safely,” telling the council he hoped they would give “full support for a dedicated training ground.”
Larry White, chairman of Ontario Rural Fire Protection District, said his agency was “very willing” to support the endeavor financially, further saying it would be a great benefit to the local community as well as the whole area’s first responders for mutual training exercises, as oftentimes multiple agencies are called out to one incident.
Clayton Cramer explained that training was muscle memory adding, “you cannot give enough training to people.”
James Wick, who has been with Ontario Volunteer Firefighters Association since 1994 and is the acting president, said that certification and training is “more critical now than in the past and criteria will get stronger.” He said the former Public Works facility was a “golden opportunity.”
From plea to plan
With the exception of some equipment storage and a few short leases, the former Public Works facility has been mostly vacant for nearly a decade, as the city now contracts out its Public Works department to Jacobs. Efforts to convert the property into a training facility stretch back more than three years with Leighton and former Police Chief Cal Kunz.
In July of 2021, when Leighton found out the facility that had been being used for some training for several months might be leased to a local businessman for more than three years with an option to buy, he went to the council. Leighton pleaded not to let that happen, providing letters of support, his reasons — which included being centrally located — and a financial breakdown. He estimated it would cost $10,000 the first year, $745 the following year, and $235,000 in the final year, indicating other agencies would be willing to help financially.
Despite Leighton’s pitch in July, the council OK’d the private lease telling the fire chief to come back later with a more detailed plan and a show of monetary support from entities that might use the facility. Then, due to “a fire storm” of public outcry over the council’s decision, the businessman backed out of the lease.
Since then, Leighton has been working diligently on details, having had the help of former Human Resources Director Peter Hall in putting together a comprehensive plan. He also found more supporters of the project who might also help fund some of the cost to convert the facility in a plan that could take three to five years.
In addition to letters from individuals and agencies throughout the region, Leighton received a written commitment of $10,000 with more to follow from the Ontario Rural Fire Protection District. And, before the council meeting was over, another $6,000 was promised for the facility from the Ontario Rural Fire Protection Association. Furthermore, Leighton stated that Al Crouch with the Vale BLM had been talking to him about some federal grants that are available, and there are other grants that will be sought out.
As for utilities and insurance, those ongoing costs are about $700 annually, which Leighton noted were already are being paid by the city.
Councilor Michael Braden, noting he desired the council to show support for the facility, made the first motion, which was seconded synchronously by Councilors John Kirby and Susann Mills.
During discussion, Hill wanted to know if the training facility would give citizens and businesses a better insurance rate, saying the matrix was too difficult to figure out. Leighton agreed with him on that, but said, “I will tell you, it’s not going to hurt — for sure.”
Kirby and Mills thanked Leighton for taking them on tours of the property, with Mills saying after Leighton went over the paperwork with her, “it made me realize, this is a no-brainer, and it’s really needed and has been needed for a long time.”
Saying the firemen are all hard workers and that she believes they would be very proud of the facility, Mills added, “I am all for this.”
After his brief moment of celebration, Leighton expressed his appreciation to the council, stating his staff and the facility would make the city proud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.