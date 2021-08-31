ONTARIO — On Aug. 24, the Ontario City Council approved multiple engineering projects.
The projects included approval of the final design and bidding support phase with Keller Associates for the Tapadera sewer lift station for $99,300, it serves the commercial area for the city of Ontario on East Idaho Avenue.
The council also approved staff to enter into an engineering and surveying contract with CK3, LLC to complete engineering design plans for Dorian Drive between Northwest Fourth Avenue and West Idaho Avenue to assist in the facilitation of improvements as future development occurs and frontage improvements.
An engineering contract to Murraysmith, Inc. was approved in the amount of $93,928 for engineering design plans and specifications regarding upgrades to the wastewater outfall in the Snake River to a multi-port diffuser outfall to minimize the impact on aquatic biota was approved by the council.
Staff also reported that the Oregon Department of Transportation had award multiple municipalities including the city of Ontario with additional funding to make up for the revenue losses due to COVID. The city of Ontario received a total of $172,297. The council approved Resolution 2021-136 that appropriates funding for the Dorian Drive and Airport Way projects using $104,500 of this aforementioned transportation department funding, $35,000 for water and sewer from the Utility Capitalization Fee Department and $10,500 in the Storm Sewer fund.
In other related action the council terminated a cultural monitoring contract with Blue Mountain Consulting and awarded a new consulting contract of $32,786 to ARH Archaeology and Architectural History to support the Community Development Block Grant sewer line replacement project.
