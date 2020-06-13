Ontario City Hall

This photo shows the Ontario City Hall.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — The May 7 Ontario City Council Work Session featured a brief presentation from Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero regarding an application for on-site sales of beer and wine. The applicant, HIE Ontario, LLC, is better known locally as Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

He said that the applicant had completed all of the necessary paperwork, and had already been approved by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC).

Romero said the license will require an annual renewal, and recommended OK’ing it.

The Council approved the license.

Tags

Load comments