ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council OK’d extending the contract for the firm it has hired to write grants for the city during its most recent meeting on Sept. 27.
The city will pay $6,000 to Merchant McIntyre & Associates to continue its work on multiple state and federal grants that are seven in various stages. At the same time it will be publishing a request for proposal for other grant-writers, seeking to save the city some money in that area.
The OK to continue the contract came with the stipulation that the city owns the body of work that has been done on the grants, so if that position is taken on by someone else, they can keep that rolling with no setbacks.
Before the council OK’d the spending with a roll call vote — which passed unanimously by those present (Sam Baker was absent) —the mayor pressed city staff on why they should continue to pay the firm that had delivered no grants to date.
City Manager Dan Cummings and Assistant to the City Manager/HR Director Justin Zysk each explained that if the contract wasn’t continued, the work might stop while another grant-writer was found. If so, “key deadlines would be missed that could detrimentally effect potentially big funding opportunities for the city,” Zysk said.
Grants being pursued by the firm include several from the federal infrastructure bill that just passed. This includes a CRISI grant for Southeast Fifth Avenue pedestrian rail crossing, a BRIDGE grant for the East Idaho underpass, a RAISE grant for a second local crossing from Ontario to Fruitland, and an RSTP grant for work on Northeast Second Street that leads to Americold and Heinz properties.
Additionally, Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton told the council that the firm is also working on three grants for the fire department. This includes a grant for a SAFER grant for a ladder truck, as well as two other grants that would help with a fire engine and a tender, according to the chief.
The Ontario City Council first hired the firm on an annual basis in July of 2020.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.