ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council OK’d extending the contract for the firm it has hired to write grants for the city during its most recent meeting on Sept. 27.

The city will pay $6,000 to Merchant McIntyre & Associates to continue its work on multiple state and federal grants that are seven in various stages. At the same time it will be publishing a request for proposal for other grant-writers, seeking to save the city some money in that area.



