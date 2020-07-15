Council OKs $450k for newer city hall

VALE
After a lengthy discussion during its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Vale City Council Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement of the former Umpqua Bank Building to use as a new city hall. The sale is tentatively expected to close in August.
The sale prices is $450,000 and city officials said the city will be able to pay for it through the refinancing of debt on the wastewater treatment facility, with a low-interest loan from D.A. Davidson, a financial services firm and the sale of some city property.
The 30-year low interest loan of $400,000 is being used to facilitate the sale up front, and the expected accumulative savings on the loan refinancing will be $500,000.
Also, Mike McLaughlin said he believes there will be opportunities to lease space in current City Hall for office space or a possible sale.
Umpqua Bank closed its Vale and Nyssa branches last fall when the bank consolidated operations in Malheur County to its Ontario branch.
Still to be done, according to the discussion during the City Council meeting, is an inspection of the building.
City Manager Russell Kirkpatrick said one of the benefits of the of the former bank building is that it is on one level making for easier access, particularly for senior citizens who have a difficult time doing business in the current city hall, even though the current city hall is ADA compliant. One of the benefits is that there is a drive-up window where people will be able to pay their utility bills without getting out of their vehicles.
“It’s a huge upgrade for the city” Kirkpatrick said.
Not a lot of remodeling is expected at the bank building.
Vale resident Catherine Zacharias, participating by phone, objected to the proposed purchase, saying there are other less expensive alternatives at the current city hall, such as installing a payment box people could drive up to.
Also, Rick Dentinger, a Vale businessman, had previously expressed concern about property being taken off the tax roles, regarding the bank building.
Councilor Monty Bixby in his comments said it is time for the city to move forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.