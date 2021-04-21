Council OK's $43.2 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22

ONTARIO
Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Ontario City Council included adoption of the the city’s $43.2 million budget. This is an increase over the approved budget for 2020-21, which was $33.1 million.
There were two public hearings at the most recent meeting in adopting the budget for fiscal year 2021-22, Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott presented the city’s budget for formal adoption.
The Ontario Budget Committee, met for three nights from March 9 through 11, to discuss the items in the budget and make alterations prior to formal adoption by the council.
State revenue sharing
“The first public hearing is the easiest one,” said Ott, referring the hearing for the state revenue sharing.
She said that all the city needs to do is show that budget hearings were held, which were done in March, and then hold a public hearing in which members of the public can provide their feedback.
Ott said this is for the purpose of allowing the public to be able to speak on how the city spends the state revenue share funds.
“And then if this is approved by the council, then we send it in to the state and we’re allowed to get the state revenue that’s in our budget,” stated Ott.
There was no public testimony regarding this portion of the presentation.
City budget
Ott said that the budget presented to the council has two changes to note – the airport pick-up truck for $25,000 is removed and $14,015, in the General Fund, has been included for the Malheur County fairgrounds fence repair.
She said this leaves a difference of $10,985 “is added to contingency in the General Fund.”
Ott said that these are the only differences between what was approved at the budget committee hearings based on council discussions at the last meeting, “everything else is the same.”
No members of the public submitted any testimony on this matter.
Councilor John Kirby requested some clarification about the $250,000 donation to the Recreation District’s pool project and if these stipulations imposed by the city to receive these funds are not met, what happens to that money.
Ott explained that with that large of an amount of money, there can be no payout without approval regardless and that this donation was included in the FY 2021-22 budget and would only be viable for that year and any future considerations regarding this donation would be subject to re-approval by the council.
The council unanimously approved the annual budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
