VALE — A Vale City Council member was granted an extra dog license on Feb. 22 during the council’s regular meeting.
Council President Leighton Keller abstained from the vote regarding whether the city would approve an exception of an extra license for him.
He provided a letter to the council asking for the exception, with signatures of six of his seven neighbors. In that letter he stated he would only need a fourth license until his fourth, older dog, dies.
An owner can apply for a special application, which is allowed under Vale City Code 6.2.3.
The code says, in part, that an “application to house more than three dogs on a noncommercial basis must be made to the City and must be accompanied by the written consent of at least 75% of all persons in possession of premises within three-hundred feet of the premises upon which application is being made.”
In addition to the application, the owner must pay a fee of $10 per dog and all dogs covered under the provisions have to be confined on the owner’s property or under a leash at all times. There is an exception for dogs younger than 3 months.
Aside from Keller, the remaining members of the council voted unanimously to allow the license.
The issue of dog license fees came up later in the discussion items part of the meeting.
According to Vale City Manager Todd Fuller, the city is currently charging a $10 per dog license fee, with a $20 late fee if the owner is late in obtaining one. Dog owners who have their dogs spayed and neutered get a discount of $5.
He said neighboring cities, such as Nyssa are charging $15 per license and a $30 late fee per license.
Fuller told the council that in Ontario they charge $18 per license. However, he said owners are given a discount of $6 if their dogs are spayed or neutered.
The City Council asked Fuller to add an item under new business on the agenda for the next meeting. That will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Vale City Hall 150 Longfellow St. N., in Vale.
