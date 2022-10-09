ONTARIO — Dan Cummings is now officially the city manager for Ontario, per a roll-call vote that was unanimous after the council’s last meeting in September. Councilor Sam Baker was not present for that meeting.
Contract negotiations had been underway since Cummings was selected for that role at the Sept. 13 meeting; he had been the interim city manager since Adam Brown’s departure in mid-April.
Overall, the city received eight applications for the position and ultimately interviewed three candidates: Cummings, Michael Hodson and Eric Evans. The latter is the the director for Malheur County Planning Department and has been the interim director for the Environmental Health Department since Craig Geddes’ departure in mid-July.
While Cummings was been wearing two hats, the city has been saving money on payroll. This is because the dual role, which would normally cost $112.19 for two people to fill, was contracted out at only $65 per hour, saving the city $47.19 plus payroll taxes per hour until a decision is final. That cost was split between Administrative and Community Development departments.
Per the contract, Cummings’ initial base pay beginning Oct. 1, is $141,440 annually, or $68 per hour. Then, as an additional out-of-class salary for continuing to do his community development director, he will receive another $5 per hour. However, that pay will go away once Cummings puts somebody in as director for Community Development. Furthermore, he said that additional salary is not subject to any promotions or cost-of-living adjustments.
Cummings plan for Community Development is to find a director. However, he aims to do that as soon as possible and, as such, is advertising for three positions: Planner I, Planner II, and Planner III. His hope is that if they don’t find someone qualified as a department head, to hire someone lower and train them upward.
“That’s why I’m advertising out those three positions,” he said. “I don’t want to waste time. I want to get the jobs posted out there, want to get people to apply, and then bump them up the line as soon as possible.”
In June, Cummings celebrated seven years working for the city. However, he has been involved with the city since 2004, when he was elected by voters for a four-year stint on the Ontario City Council. Additionally, he has had a lot of dealings with Ontario and various municipalities due to work from his firm, now known as CK3, an engineering, surveying and planning firm. Cummings said he was retiring from that firm when the city “grabbed him.”
