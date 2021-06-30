ONTARIO — The city of Ontario will not be seeing $3.5 million worth of funds currently allocated to Project Turnkey be used to purchase a local hotel in order to convert it to a non-congregate shelter, which was proposed to be used to house people in transition that were clients of myriad service agencies. As such, those funds and any of the $65 million allocated to Project Turnkey that remain unused by today will go back to the Oregon’s General Fund, per legislation passed in late 2020, aimed at addressing homelessness throughout the state. A facility in Ontario would have been the first turnkey facility in southeastern Oregon.
During a special meeting on Tuesday night, the Ontario City Council voted 5-2 not to write a letter of support for the project. A letter was needed in order for the purchase of Red Lion Inn & Suites with state funds to be used by EUVALCREE as a shelter. The Ontario-based nonprofit had submitted an application with the Oregon Community Foundation, which is in charge of disbursing those funds by June 30. Any unused funds will go back to Oregon’s General Fund. And if any projects end up not sustaining, the properties will be sold by the agencies running them at the time, with proceeds returned to the state.
“We’re talking about keeping people in transition from being homeless,” Mike McLaughlin, board member of EUVALCREE and former Vale Mayor, said in an interview after the meeting. “The concept for everybody is there. The need is there. I’m not sure when funds like this will be available again.”
He had attended the meeting to lend his support to the project and ask the City Council to do the same.
However, McLaughlin said while he was disappointed with the decision, he didn’t fault the council for its decision. This was based on several concerns cited at the meeting, including a lack of timely communication about the project with the council, concerns from the neighboring business community, and lack of an operating plan or memorandums of understanding with proposed agencies which would utilize such a facility.
“EUVALCREE could have been better at communication and developing a plan,” McLaughlin stated, adding that the reason the project wasn’t revealed earlier was due to concerns other developers may have jumped on the opportunity to purchase the hotel.
During the public comment portion at the top of the meeting, he told the council that EUVALCREE “had lots of support and will have a better working plan moving forward,” stating that the facility could serve all of Malheur County. Myriad agencies could have potential to use the shelter as transitional housing for their clients, possibly including inmates at Snake River Correctional Institution, McLaughlin said. Outside the meeting, he said the facility could also have been used for people in need in “our sister cities in Idaho,” including Payette, Fruitland, Weiser and New Plymouth.
Council discussion
Councilor John Kirby made a motion to deny a letter of support to EUVALCREE for the project, which was seconded by Councilor Freddy Rodriguez.
During discussion before the vote, Kirby said the project had concerned him from the very start, and that it was “surrounded by secrecy.” He pointed out that conversations had started out with city officials in March, but the council didn’t find out about it until June. Kirby said this was in contrast to the way other organizations had collaborated with the city in the past, giving them “months of notice.”
He said legislation surrounding protection for those experiencing homelessness is soon “going to hit us right in the face. We will be forced to act.” He later added, “We’ll take the heat for what is being mandated by the state.”
Rodriguez said his decision was based on the comments at the meeting, stating that the majority of people who got up to speak in opposition of the project also stood up during the informal vote. However, he noted, that during that vote, few of those who were in favor in the room had voiced their support during the comment portion.
“It was overwhelmingly obvious that the majority of community in the area had deep concerns and very credible reasons,” Rodriguez stated.
Mayor Riley Hill thanked EUVALCREE for trying to take advantage of state funds to better the community, but stated that the lack of plans for operations, budget and management, and the remodel were “vague or not in place.” Additionally he stated concern over the lack of knowing the financial plan.
“The city was told we would be able to retain whatever [transient occupancy tax] or property tax [the hotel] is currently generating.”
In light of not knowing those plans, Hill suggested it may lead to taking money from one group to give to another.
Councilors Eddie Melendrez and Michael Braden, who both voted in favor of a letter of support, voiced their opinions that although the plan was presented in a rushed manner, they supported the project.
Melendrez said he thought something like this could be “really good for our community,” and Braden stated that the project would “benefit our community.” Despite the fact that EUVALCREE “didn’t have it all laid out,” Braden said the local nonprofit was a credible organization.”
Following the council’s decision, the newspaper reached out to Gustavo Morales, director of EUVALCREE, who had been trying to get the project off the ground, and who hosted a community meeting over the matter on June 25.
He said he did not have comment regarding the council’s decision.
“We were asked to receive support and we were not able to achieve it,” Morales wrote. “There were lessons learned and now have greater perspective of the the current political, social and economic environment.”
Additionally, he commented on something McLaughlin said following the meeting that EUVALCREE was an Ontario-based nonprofit that had about 2,000 volunteers “all from here.”
“Our social capital and community based network is vast and significant,” Morales said. “Since 2014, we have had more than 2,000 people commit time and capacity.”
McLaughlin said EUVALCREE will continue to pursue a shelter project.
“Yes, we will,” he said. “We will continue. But if we have to access state funds, we will have to go through the city of Ontario.”
The newspaper also reached out to the Oregon Community Foundation to find out more information about Project Turnkey, including whether it may continue in some fashion and, if so, how funds may be generated. The newspaper also reached out to Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Institute to see if they planned to reallocate $50,000 they had planned to invest into the non-congregate shelter. Requests for comments from these entities were not returned by press time.
