ONTARIO — In Oregon, it takes a petition by voters to overturn laws enacted by the people or the Legislature. Despite this, the city of Ontario may look to the current or next Oregon governor to repeal Ballot Measure 110 or find a way to carve out Ontario.
Some measures regarding drugs that have come before Oregon voters in recent years have included ballot language that provided a way for local governments to opt. In 2021, Measure 109 OK’d the use of psilocybin in a clinical treatment facility. In that case, governing bodies seeking a ban have to go back to voters to do so. In 2014, Measure 109 OK’d the recreational sales of marijuana. Governing bodies seeking a ban did not have to go back to voters if more than 50% of the voters didn’t want the measure.
Ben Morris, media representative for Oregon Secretary of State, said on Monday that Measure 110 and others don’t include such clauses. As such, “local jurisdiction is limited in what they can do when it comes to state law,” he said. “Generally speaking, they can’t overturn state law.”
Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, who has to apply the letter of the law to each criminal case in the county weighed in on the matter.
“First of all, I don’t believe it’s legally possible, being a measure made by voters, it can only be repealed by voters and you can’t make a carve out after the fact,” he said.
In Measures 110 and 91, opt out clauses “were in there from the get go, so they were part of the law.”
Goldthorpe said another way a Ballot Measure might change is through the Legislature, if there was a supermajority there, as happened with Measure 11. Measure 11 was enacted by voters in 1997 and established mandatory minimum sentences for serious crimes. In 2019, a change by the Legislature disallowed life-without-parole sentences for those who were under the age of 18 when charged with a Measure 11 crime.
Goldthorpe said however, that he applauded the council for their sentiments because Measure 110 “is a problem and has been since it was enacted.” He noted the measure promised relief or increased services to help address the problem. Instead, entities had to apply for grant funding and received a much smaller portion than hoped — and it wasn’t enough to build a new treatment facility.
‘Would rather reverse … and return’ funding
A letter included in the Ontario City Council’s packet agenda is a plea to Gov. Kate Brown, and three former lawmakers seeking to secure the gubernatorial race in the coming General Election: Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek. Should the council agree to sign the letter, it will go out right away.
The letter notes that Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai at the council’s most recent meeting on Sept. 13 gave a presentation which “noted the negative impact” of Measure 110, stating that the city is now “attracting individuals from outside our community specifically due to this decriminalization.”
Acknowledging the measure would provide funding for treating substance use disorders, the letter states “the City of Ontario would rather reverse the decriminalization of drugs and return the addiction treatment funds,” after noting that the chief said there would only be seven new beds in the county.
However, housing is a component that all three organizations comprising Malheur County’s Behavioral Health Network are working on. EOCIL is the only one which will purchase new housing with an 18-month grant cycle that was just received. Lifeways and Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative both have funding for helping place individuals into housing. Furthermore, Lifeways has a residential treatment facility with beds available.
‘Would be more productive to convene a committee’
The newspaper reached out to the entities which received funding to request their thoughts on the city’s letter. The only one to reply by press deadline was EOCIL. They stated that no city officials have even contacted them to find out about the Measure 110 services EOCIL can provide, or how to refer individuals in need to them or the other community partners established in the behavioral health network. Furthermore, they state that efforts to jeopardize funding would make matters worse.
“EOCIL has not had a request from any Ontario City Council member or law enforcement, for an onsite meeting to discuss its Measure 110 services, how to refer individuals to the Measure 110 community partners for services, or how the services are positively impacting the community,” reads a response from Kirt Toombs, executive director, on Monday.
“Measure 110 is in its beginning implementation phase of getting funds into Malheur County to provide seven core trauma-informed services (screening and behavioral health needs assessment, individual intervention planning, low-barrier substance abuse treatment, peer support and mentoring, housing services, harm reduction intervention, and supportive employment) to individuals that use substances.”
The City Council’s proposed letter states that Measure 110 is “negatively impacting” the quality of life in Ontario and furthermore states “we ask that you do all you can in your power to overturn this misinformed policy in any way you can including sending this back to the voters for reversal or allowing Ontario to be carved out from its implementation.”
The letter also states that the city “can no longer afford to bear the burden of being the drug use destination of our neighboring state.” It is noteworthy that while the police chief’s presentation did include facts about how various crimes — especially code violations — have been on the upswing in recent years, nowhere in his presentation did he tie that to people from out of state nor provide data to quantify that. Additionally, officials at EOCIL say these issues have been ongoing for decades.
“Efforts to jeopardize the funding for these essential community services would be detrimental and exacerbate any issues. There are not any verifying data sources that EOCIL is aware of that identify Measure 110 as the cause of community issues that have been present for the past 50 years.
“It would be more productive to convene a committee of Measure 110 partners, community-based organizations and businesses, and other stakeholders to coordinate efforts that result in real meaningful solutions.
“The nature of Measure 110, and implementing community policy generally, requires widespread coordination and collaboration among all of us stakeholders. This is especially true for Malheur County, as we share the same goals and desires to help our families and neighbors, assist those in need by providing trauma-informed community-based services, and improve the overall health and wellness of our community.
“EOCIL welcomes continuing these difficult policy discussions and working jointly and collaboratively with our community members to better the communities we serve.”
