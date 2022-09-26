Ontario City Hall

The Ontario City Council meets the first and second Tuesday of each month at Ontario City Hall, pictured here at 444 S.W. Fourth St.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — In Oregon, it takes a petition by voters to overturn laws enacted by the people or the Legislature. Despite this, the city of Ontario may look to the current or next Oregon governor to repeal Ballot Measure 110 or find a way to carve out Ontario.

Some measures regarding drugs that have come before Oregon voters in recent years have included ballot language that provided a way for local governments to opt. In 2021, Measure 109 OK’d the use of psilocybin in a clinical treatment facility. In that case, governing bodies seeking a ban have to go back to voters to do so. In 2014, Measure 109 OK’d the recreational sales of marijuana. Governing bodies seeking a ban did not have to go back to voters if more than 50% of the voters didn’t want the measure.



Tags

Load comments