ONTARIO — Following public comments from residents living near Dorian Drive at Ontario City Council’s June 3 work session, many of whom were opposed to a proposal to widen the street, Stacey Gehrman, whose property at 2150 Antiquity Way is being annexed into the city, was at the council’s most recent meeting on June 15 to request a deferment from the city for associated infrastructure work.
Community Development Director Dan Cummings reminded the council that a requirement of the annexation agreement included construction of “their half-street portion of Dorian Drive.”
He said that is when the city reached out to “adjoining owners” to see if if any of those residents wanted to join a limited improvement district or L.I.D. as it is more commonly referred.
“And the consensus was, as you heard at the work session, no,” said Cummings.
He said that staff has looked into this issue “pretty hard” since the last work session and that for the Gehrmans to construct “their 91 feet” they would have to hire an engineer and “do a design” and ensure that their street will have the correct drainage and function properly with the other streets in the area.
“Staff feels that’s a pretty heavy cost to put on one individual owner,” said Cummings.
He said that “with all the unknowns” the staff recommendation is for the council to enter into a deferred improvement agreement with the Gehrmans.
Cummings also noted that this topic came up at the most recent meeting of the Ontario Planning Commission and the recommendation to the council was to approve a deferment on this project.
Mayor Riley Hill, after floating the possibility to the Gehrmans of getting an estimate for the work to be done and paying that amount to the city to be put into the project or requesting a deferment.
“I’m in favor of either way they want to go to the deferred development agreement,” said Hill.
He went on to tell the Gehrmans that they could potentially save approximately 50% on the cost by hiring the work privately or by doing a private L.I.D. with neighboring residents.
Ultimately it was moved and seconded to enter into a deferred improvement agreement with the Gehrmans as it relates to construction of half-street portion of Dorian Drive.
