Shopping carts are abandoned at the top of a walkway that goes under a railroad overpass on East Idaho Avenue in Ontario on Tuesday night. Ontario City Council is getting ready to create an ordinance related to time, place and manner of camping on public property for individuals experiencing homelessness, and is looking to citizens for help in drafting the rules.
ONTARIO — What will camping on public property look like for individuals experiencing homelessness after July 1 in Ontario? The Ontario City Council is working on an ordinance that will answer that question, but first is seeking advice on the matter from the community.
Per new state law, cities in Oregon have until June 30 to establish their own rules regarding time, place and manner of camping by individuals experiencing homelessness. If not, they will have to go by rules carved out by the state from ORS 195.530, which stemmed from 2021 legislation aimed at protecting people who are unhoused.
What the state wants
ORS 195.530 establishes "noncamping use of public property by homeless individuals" and attorney fees.
The law states that any city law that "regulates the acts of sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to the public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness."
It’s noteworthy that keeping warm and dry means using measures needed in order to survive outdoors given environmental conditions, but does not include “using any measure that involves fire or flame.”
When it comes to what is reasonable, it “shall be determined based on the totality of the circumstances, including, but not limited to, the impact of the law on persons experiencing homelessness.”
The law also establishes means for a person experiencing homelessness to bring action against a city in the county's circuit court for injunctive or declaratory relief to challenge the reasonableness of the city's rules. It would enable the plaintiff’s attorney fees to be paid and does not create a right to monetary damages.
What the city wants
Per the law, the council can adopt zoning regulations and reasonable restrictions on time, place and manner. The goal is to do so with input from the community, taking into consideration citizens’ concerns regarding homeless camping in city limits.
During its second regular meeting of the month on Tuesday, the City Council OK'd the formation of the Homelessness Advisory Ad Hoc Committee. With that, the city will advertise that it is taking applications and the hope is that people will apply right away, as the work done by the advisory committee must be passed by the council by the end of June.
The advisory committee will consist of two voting council members and five citizens. There is hope that some of those who apply will be ones who currently work in fields related to helping people experiencing homelessness, such as local community based organizations.
During his report to the council on Tuesday, City Manager Dan Cummings said city staff and the city attorney have been working on drafting an ordinance to deal with camping of unhoused individuals. It will be among the items presented to the council during a special meeting on Feb. 7 which the city attorney will attend.
Cummings told the council that if the city didn't take action the state wants rules that are "pretty much wide open on any public land."
What the council wants
There was talk amongst council members about those not on the committee either attending some or all of the meetings without it creating a quorum conflict. Additionally, it was mentioned that the council should have access to the minutes from all of those meetings so they would be well-informed when it comes time to make a final decision based on the committee's recommendation.
"If more [council members] wanted to come, sit and listen and input, there's nothing wrong with that," Cummings explained in the meeting.
He said a quorum would not be an issue, as those meetings would be advertised well ahead of time.
Councilor Ken Hart suggested perhaps having three councilors on the committee. Cummings said that would be OK, but that to do so they would either have to drop the number of citizens to four or bump it to six to keep the committee odd-numbered for voting.
Hart said he didn't want to make the matter "unwieldy," saying "We get another bite at the apple when it comes back to us."
Council President John Kirby suggested with the amount of information the committee would likely be reviewing, the council get all the minutes from those meetings.
Mayor Deborah Folden agreed.
Sam Baker motioned to pass Resolution No. 2023-101, creating the committee. This was seconded by Councilor Penny Bakefelt and passed unanimously on a roll call vote. All members of the council were present.
Earlier in the meeting, when discussing which councilors would serve on what committees, Councilor Eddie Melendrez and Bakefelt both expressed a desire to serve on the committee when it came time to make appointments.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.