Council OKs forming committee to create rules for homelessness camping

Shopping carts are abandoned at the top of a walkway that goes under a railroad overpass on East Idaho Avenue in Ontario on Tuesday night. Ontario City Council is getting ready to create an ordinance related to time, place and manner of camping on public property for individuals experiencing homelessness, and is looking to citizens for help in drafting the rules.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — What will camping on public property look like for individuals experiencing homelessness after July 1 in Ontario? The Ontario City Council is working on an ordinance that will answer that question, but first is seeking advice on the matter from the community.

Per new state law, cities in Oregon have until June 30 to establish their own rules regarding time, place and manner of camping by individuals experiencing homelessness. If not, they will have to go by rules carved out by the state from ORS 195.530, which stemmed from 2021 legislation aimed at protecting people who are unhoused.



