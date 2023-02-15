Council focuses on committees

Daniel Burks, previous commander for Ontario’s American Legion Post No. 67 and the state’s 2nd Vice Commander of the American Legion Department of Oregon, speaks to the Ontario City Council at their meeting on Tuesday. Burks asked the council to start a Veterans Committee. The council did not take action on the matter, and is expected to continue the conversation at its meeting in March.

ONTARIO — Committees were a hot topic at the Ontario City Council’s first meeting of the month on Tuesday.

In addition to filling vacancies on multiple committees, including the new Homelessness Advisory Ad Hoc Committee, the council listened to a proposal about a new committee and decided not yet to fill a vacancy on the Budget Committee.



