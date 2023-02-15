Council focuses on committees

ONTARIO — Committees were a hot topic at the Ontario City Council’s first meeting of the month on Tuesday.
In addition to filling vacancies on multiple committees, including the new Homelessness Advisory Ad Hoc Committee, the council listened to a proposal about a new committee and decided not yet to fill a vacancy on the Budget Committee.
Budget Committee update
According to City Recorder Tori Barnett, Norm Crume submitted an application for the Budget Committee on Monday night, which happened hours on the heels of the resignation of Michael Braden, whose term was set to expire at the end of 2026. Transparency about the opening and filling of the position was the primary reason given for bypassing Crume's application at the time.
For full disclosure, City Manager Dan Cummings told the council the departing committee member was Michael Braden. He had stepped down over a conflict of interest that arose from Cummings' hiring of Braden's wife in the Ontario Community Development office. With her wages coming out of the General Fund, it would have caused Braden to have to abstain from most of the budget hearings.
With the council deciding to seek more applicants, they discussed advertising out the opening. However, Cummings cautioned them that the cost to advertise an open position in the newspaper is $600. As such, the council decided to only advertise the opening on the city's website as well as its Facebook page.
During its, the council also opted to cancel its second meeting of the month for February, which would have been on Feb. 28. The next time the council meets will be March 7, for an introductory training session and a preliminary Budget Committee meeting. They urged those interested in filling the committee vacancy to attend that preliminary meeting as not to miss any important discussions, noting that no decisions would be made during that meeting.
The Budget Committee’s regular meetings are set for April 25-27.
The council expects to decide on who will fill the Budget Committee vacancy at its first regular meeting in March, which begins at 6 p.m. March 14.
Homelessness Advisory ad hoc
The council whittled eight applicants down to five to fill seats for the new Homelessness Advisory Ad Hoc Committee. The committee will be working to establish time, place and manner rules regarding persons experiencing homelessness camping on public property. Those rules must be approved by the council by the end of June, or they will have to comply with state rules which kick in on July 1.
Applicants included Ontario Chamber of Commerce CEO/President John Breidenbach, downtown business owners Manny Alvarado and Christine Hood; Sandy Kendall and Jenni Rodriguez with Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative, Steffani Gilbert, Marc Berg and Charlene Pelland, who is with Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida.
During discussion about the applicants Mayor Deborah Folden said she believed Kendall would be a really good person to include. This was echoed by Councilor Eddie Melendrez, who stated that he also believed Rodriguez would be a good fit and noted that he would like to consider Berg, who had shared a lot of ideas with him since Melendrez has been on council.
Councilor Ken Hart noted that Hood had been in front of the council to speak before, having “pushed us in a good way — sometimes uncomfortably — in what is going on in the downtown core.
Council President John Kirby noted that Rodriguez lives in Wieser and that the council had been trying to get Ontario citizens on our committees, suggesting prioritizing them first.
He then motioned to appoint Breidenbach, Alvarado, Kendall, Berg and Hood. Melendrez seconded the motion and it passed on a roll call vote. All councilors were present except Penny Bakefelt.
Other appointments and a veterans committee
Other committee appointments that took place during the meeting included appointing Gilbert to the Diversity Advisory Committee and Antonio Sunseri to the Planning Commission.
During public comments, Daniel Burks, previous commander for Ontario’s American Legion Post No. 67 and the state’s 2nd Vice Commander of the American Legion Department of Oregon, spoke to the council to request their blessing to start a Veterans Committee.
Burks said there are limitless reasons to do so, noting that the city of Albany has one and that Ontario’s American Legion post turns 104 this year.
“Since veterans there have always supported the community,” he said, noting that recently there have been more disconnections than connections.
Such a committee could focus on highlighting American Legion programs that could help individuals in the community, including programs for homeless, housing, mental health care, A VA version of HUD, suicide prevention, scholarship programs for students and programs for children.
Burks said a lot of those unknowns could come to the surface, noting if veterans and city work together, it could help.
The council did not take action on the matter, but is expected to continue the conversation at its meeting in March.
During later discussion, Cummings noted a veterans committee would not be a normal type of city committee, but rather a special committee. He said it would be supported mainly be veteran clubs and organization, with staff only attending as time permitted. Cummings said the city could put it together, but with staff being spread out thinly and so many other meeting times on the calendar, the committee would be self-governing. He further noted if council chambers were not available to meet, the veteran organizations have indicated use of their own facilities to host those meetings.
“They are find with they are going to basically operated the committee, and come to you with members to appoint,” Cummings said. “But they will handle all [of the details] and don’t expect a lot of staff time for this.”
