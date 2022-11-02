Council fixes resolution for public safety fee

This screenshot is from the City of Ontario's utility billing page on its website. Although a public safety fee once on water users' monthly bills has been reduced to $0, the ordinance remains on the city's books, in the event it ever needs reinstated.
ONTARIO — During its final meeting in October, members of the Ontario City Council unanimously voted for a resolution fix on the public safety fee once seen on water users’ monthly bills. The fix set the fee to $0, but keeps the ordinance on the books in case there is a need to reinstate it in the future.
The removal of the fee in July of 2021 was not done through proper channels. Not even when it was reduced from $5 to $3.63 in 2020 was it done correctly. After recently discovering this, City Manager Dan Cummings brought it to the attention of the Ontario City Council for it can be fixed.
He explained that since the fee was passed through a resolution, whenever it was changed a new fee resolution should have been put in place for the council to approve.
If the council had been unable to pass the resolution, Cummings would have had no choice but to have the Finance Department to begin putting the fees back on utility bills as soon as possible, noting that it would not be retroactive. Before the vote, Councilor John Kirby commented that the country is experiencing inflationary times and that it was prudent to fix the resolution, rather than have people start paying the fee again.
A $5 public safety fee was initially enacted in 2018.
In 2020, during the budget process, the committee and council adopted a budget which reduced the fee to $3.63, but there was no accompanying resolution. At that time, then-City Manager Adam Brown “should have put a resolution together and have the council approve it part of the budget process or right after.”
Instead, Brown instructed the Finance Department to reduce it down, according to Cummings.
A similar thing happened in 2021, when the council asked Brown to create the budget without any fee in it. This was due to extra money coming in from Oregon’s 911 tax.
The budget committee reviewed the proposed 21-22 budget and approved it without the public safety fee.
“Again what should have been done was a fee resolution to set it to zero dollars,” Cummings said.
While the city’s charter was just updated so that any retail sales tax has to go to a vote of the people, all other fees — including a public safety fee — and taxes can be passed with a two-thirds vote of the council 5 of the 7. Typical action only takes a simple majority of four of the seven Ontario City Council members.
