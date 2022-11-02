Council fixes resolution for public safety fee

This screenshot is from the City of Ontario's utility billing page on its website. Although a public safety fee once on water users' monthly bills has been reduced to $0, the ordinance remains on the city's books, in the event it ever needs reinstated. 

ONTARIO — During its final meeting in October, members of the Ontario City Council unanimously voted for a resolution fix on the public safety fee once seen on water users’ monthly bills. The fix set the fee to $0, but keeps the ordinance on the books in case there is a need to reinstate it in the future.

The removal of the fee in July of 2021 was not done through proper channels. Not even when it was reduced from $5 to $3.63 in 2020 was it done correctly. After recently discovering this, City Manager Dan Cummings brought it to the attention of the Ontario City Council for it can be fixed.



