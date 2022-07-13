ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council on Tuesday granted Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai his wish to attract more applicants to fill open positions. Although it was a narrow decision to get there, the council ultimately voted 4-3 to revise the residency rule for all city staff except department heads. Iwai had asked them to consider doing so at the previous council meeting, citing hardships in attracting applicants and a short-staffed police department as a basis to revisit the requirement.
Resolution 2022-127 amends previous rules established in 2018 and 2021 requiring city staff, except those grandfathered in or in certain contract positions, to live within the 8C School District boundaries. As the council still wants city employees to live in Ontario, an incentive remains tied to those living within city boundaries, in a $50 monthly credit on water and sewer bills.
After public comments were considered and much discussion among the council regarding the policy revision, Councilor Michael Braden was the first to make a motion.
“I believe in an ultimate vote of support for our police chief,” he said.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez seconded the motion.
Other councilors sought amendments on the motion, which failed.
Council President Ken Hart proposed to amend the resolution to open up residency to all of Malheur County, which was voted down 4-3.
During discussion ahead of the vote, Hart noted that while he worked in Payette, he didn’t really support that community financially, except for purchases at coffee shops or eateries.
“Payette is a wonderful community, but Ontario is home,” he said.
Councilor John Kirby sought an amendment that took a census of all staff that night to determine where they currently lived, and revisit the rule within a certain time frame.
“If we have an exodus of present employees to Idaho, over 10%, that residency request rescinds back to today,” he proposed.
Earlier in the discussion, Kirby postulated that lifting the residency rule may cause city staff to move to Idaho “for a homestead exemption” which would “come back to bite us in the end.” However, his proposal didn’t get a second.
Following that, Mayor Riley Hill asked whether anyone wanted to amend the resolution to codify scoring for employment. This idea surfaced during discussions when Pro Tem City Manager Dan Cummings suggested that preference points could be giving for the application process only, similar to that which is done for military applicants. However, the scoring system suggestion did not get off the floor.
The final motion to revise the rule with no amendments to the resolution they were voting on narrowly passed on roll call vote of 4-3. Councilors Braden, Melendrez, Kirby and Suzann Mills agreed with the revision; Hart, Hill and Councilor Sam Baker voted no.
During discussions, Braden had stated that the residency rules forced people to make considerations for work that may not work best for their personal situations.
“It hinders freedom and family well-being,” he said.
Braden also said he and Hill had to “fight” for multiple years over the residency rules during collective bargaining.
Public comments
Also presented to the council for its consideration before the vote was public feedback. This included public comments made at the top of the meeting as well as results from a poll conducted on the city’s website since the last council meeting.
The poll asked two questions: if the respondent lived in Ontario, and if they thought the city should remove the residency rule. Those votes which came from the same IP address were only counted as one, Cummings explained. The majority wanted the city to remove the rule, including 72% of residents and 91% of non-residents. The poll included a space for comments, as well, and Cummings stated that the majority of those also favored removing the residency rule.
Ontario resident Jaime Taylor read a letter at the top of the hour, which she stated was from Billy Carter, who was unable to attend the meeting.
In his letter, he stated that as “a man of color it us extremely important that police officers are invested in and know the citizens of our community,” stating that the last thing he wanted to see was people “coming in from other communities with issues making contact with persons of color in our community.” Despite this, Carter’s letter stated that the ordinance should be repealed with public safety as the top reason, saying if crime continued to increase in Ontario, property values would decrease.
During her own comments, Taylor said she had worked on a failed school bond measure for the Ontario School District. She said she was bothered by administrators in the Ontario School District who supported the measure but couldn’t vote on it because they didn’t live here.
However, she said, with standards and experience needed to be considered for positions such as those in schools, hospitals and police departments, “we have to be a little more open minded” about residency.
“The bottom line is, we’re kinda living in the old times that being on a border state, having multiple other offices here who have people coming from other areas … if we want to have city that continues to prosper and grow, we can’t hold ourselves back any longer, and I urge you to move forward with changing residency for our police department and beyond as Mr. Carter did.”
‘Hear your concerns’
One concern brought up by some on the council during the discussions was response time if a situation like the mass shooting that happened in May in Uvalde, Texas played out locally. Hill said he kept thinking about response time, noting the Uvalde event was “sad, sad and we never want that to happen here.”
That’s why he said he would support an upcoming request regarding body armor for those situations.
During his quarterly report, Chief Iwai thanked the council “very much for listening” to the needs for staffing, simultaneously offering reassurances to the council that response time would be included in the collective bargaining process and in union agreements.
“I did hear your concerns [regarding response times] and will address those appropriately in the hiring process as best I can,” he said.
Additionally, during the presentation on the resolution Cummings told the council how he and the chief were looking into a 30-minute response time. He said on a good day of traffic it could take 15 minutes to travel from city Hall into Syringa in Fruitland, where Ontario’s previous fire chief lived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.