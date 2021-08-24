ONTARIO — In November of 2020, as the City of Ontario looked at potential places to site a homeless shelter, there were at least five options within the city presented that were near myriad services, including those food, transportation and social services, and none of those were near the airport. On Tuesday, Ontario City Council continued a discussion of possibly converting storage buildings on its golf course — which is on the southern end of the airport property — into a shelter. Looking outside the previous options came as a result of needing infrastructure ready to modify and trying to satisfy neighbors, many of whom did not want a shelter nearby — temporary or permanent.
Leading the charge to use those buildings is Ontario Mayor Riley Hill, who has been seeking the approval of the FAA to use that facility, without other members of the council being included on the communication. Councilor Michael Braden confirmed this afternoon that he had not seen any of those communications and did not know what they entailed, but said it was common for members of the council to do work behind the scenes and then report back to the council, which would then make a decision as a whole.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez in an email on Tuesday afternoon stated that he was not aware of Mayor Hill contacting the FAA on my behalf.
“No copies or information were provided to myself,” he said.
As such, he “did not know that Mayor Hill told the FAA that Erik didn’t set those policies.”
Melendrez said he does not think it is good policy for any member to reach out without all council members having opportunity to input.
He said he was not aware of the grant risks regarding the FAA and that he needed to learn more about those.
As far as the golf cart storage, Melendrez said he didn’t “see a site outside of the city as a productive solution to our current homelessness issues. We need to take a proactive and understanding approach when it comes to this difficult issue of homelessness.”
Other members of the council could not be reached for comment regarding Hill’s communications with the FAA.
Braden said the council is trying to put some money the city received from CARES Act funding toward the issue of homelessness, and is in the stage of exploring options.
Hills letters to the FAA came after Airport Manager Erik Hartley addressed the council’s interest in May regarding using those facilities for a homeless shelter. Hartley told the council that residential use of land on or near airport property could violate three different grant assurances for the airport improvement plan as it is not considered compatible land use. What does it mean if those assurances are voided? It could be a “death knell” for the Ontario Municipal Airport, according to Hartley, and the city may be required to pay back all previously issued federal funding that has been used for that airport improvement plan, as a residential shelter would violate that plan.
Hill emailed two officials at the FAA on June 9 from his private Gmail account with a message that the city was “searching for a use” for about 135 golf cart storages. Having not heard back, on July 15, Hill re-sent the inquiry to the first two officials, looping in yet another official from FAA.
On July 22, that third official, FAA Civil Engineer Joseph Dalke stated that before they could evaluate any type of request, they would need an exhibit “clearly indicating where these shelters are on the airport, what type of property it is and how it was acquired.” Dalke looped Hartley in stating that he would be familiar with what the exhibit would entail.
On July 26, Hill sent another email to the FAA without including Hartley in the email. In it, he stated, that the council was “aware of the airport manager’s thoughts on using the storages for temporary housing,” furthermore stating, “Hartley does not set city policy.” He also stated “We as a council have never found any area of town favoring temporary housing for the homeless.”
Hill said he had taken the Ontario Fire chief to the sheds, and said that the the chief thought with modifications the sheds could be used for shelters.
“I am asking for your help in trying to solve a community problem,” Hill said.
On July 27, Dalke responded to Hill, again looping in Hartley to his reply and stating his reason for doing so was for Hartley’s “familiarity with what the FAA would be looking for.” Hartley used to work with the FAA and “cut his teeth” on airport master plans.
Stating that he had not had any discussions with Hartley regarding proposals for land use at the airport, Dalke told Hill, “as you may be aware, the airport is federally obligated.”
“With that comes assurances tied to the federal grants which it has received. Additionally, there may be obligations tied to the land itself if it was federally funded.”
As such, the FAA requires grant recipients to restrict certain land use actions that are adjacent to or in the immediate vicinity of the airport in order for it to be compatible with normal operations. Additionally, Drake stated that “generally, residential use on or near airport property is incompatible with airport operations due to the impact of aircraft noise and, in some cases, for reasons of safety.”
Hartley replied to the FAA on July 27 with the letter he presented to the council in May, which included the exhibit and which detailed the grant assurances.
The letter sent by Hill to the FAA behind Hartley’s back to repeatedly push for land-use action that Hartley already told the council was incompatible with the municipal airport is the “cherry on top” of why Hartley tendered his resignation this month.
He told the newspaper in a phone interview on Tuesday that Hill’s actions solidified that he was “unable to help lead the airport to its potential in the current political climate.”
“There were a multitude of other small occurrences, but this is blatant disregard for what it means to the community’s economy, as well as the region and nation,” Hartley said.
Hartley acknowledges that homelessness is a “very important community problem” but says he doesn’t know why the city is set on continuing to review the issue of citing a shelter near the airport when it could be a huge financial blow if federal grant assurances are voided.
Having moved here from South Carolina with his family, he expressed disappointed in not being listened to or reasoned with. However, his bigger concern, Hartley said, is that the community will eventually be “short-changed” by short-sighted ideas. Hartley’s final day is Thursday.
Mayor addresses issue during meeting
During the council’s discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, Hill referenced the article that was posted online Tuesday ahead of the meeting, stating that there “was great interest in this from the paper today.”
He said, “We promised the city and the people of the city to explore options for homeless shelters,” which included Ontario Municipal Airport as a site to house the homeless.
Hill said he wrote multiple letters to the FAA about siting a shelter on airport land, and that the FAA responded to him saying if the city did this on their own without sending a formal application they would lose federal grants for the airport.
Hill told the council that he asked FAA Civil Engineer Joseph Dalke “What about if the politicians would like to see it happen, like in Washington, DC?” Hill said that Dalke told him “‘Well I can’t comment on that, I don’t know. You have to take it that way, make an application.’”
It is unclear when Hill and Dalke had that exchange, as it was not included in copies of communication between the two provided to the newspaper by Hill.
Hill said that he didn’t want to see the 135 buildings at the airport go to waste.
No action was taken on the issue following the discussion.
Jason Miller contributed to this article.
