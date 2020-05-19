NEW PLYMOUTH — The May 18 meeting of the New Plymouth City Council was conducted telephonically with Mayor Rick York and members of the council and staff joining in on a conference call.
One of the action items listed under “New Business” on the council’s agenda was to address an upcoming annual event — Sunny’s Car Show. This event, taking place in Kiwanis Park in New Plymouth, was tentatively scheduled for Oct. 2-3, with times having already been reserved previously for those dates.
City Clerk Danielle Painter told the council that the event permit will come before them for their approval as the date draws more near. She also indicated that the times for the event have already been reserved, so no action by the Council was needed to be taken in regard to the time slot.
“This is just an FYI item,” stated Painter.
