NYSSA — Do you want to pay more on you water bill? Do you want more policeman added to the force? At the recent Nyssa City Council meeting on Tuesday, the discussion was about raising the public safety fee in order to add an additional officer to the force and possibly raising the wages for police officers. The council had a public hearing for the matter on top of their regularly scheduled meeting, with a full house of citizens sharing their opinions and asking questions. The public hearing was for the council to consider public feedback, with no action taken during the meeting.
In a council meeting on July 11, Nyssa Police Chief Donnie Ballou discussed adding another officer to the force or raising wages for officers. There are currently five officers and one reserve officer on the force and Ballou strongly believes adding another officer to the force will help the department and the community. To do so, city officials say there would be a need to raise the current $5 per month public safety fee on utility bills to either $7 or $10.
Mayor Betty Holcomb said at the beginning of the hearing on Tuesday, “Tonight the council is just listening to your comments, we’re not going to give you answers to something, we want to know how you feel about [the raise]. None of us have made a decision, this is for you.”
Resident Cathy Huseman was the first to share her thoughts and concerns about the raise for some residents.
“I know a lot of people are on fixed incomes and I know it's going to be really difficult for some of them. But on the other side of it, I know that in the past when I’ve called, the officers responded quickly and I appreciate that. I appreciate that they’re kind to the kids and they help support our kids in the community.”
She is also for raising officers' wages as she believed they are underpaid for the work they do.
“I think that these guys work hard they put themselves in danger and if it means we have to stay home for dinner once a week to support them I think that’s the right thing to do,” Huseman said.
Robert Quick sent a letter to the council in support of raising the fee, stating he believes the police department and city staff aren’t paid enough and need more people.
“Our police department and city staff are all underpaid and understaffed”, said Quick. “Our police department is dependent upon volunteers who risk their lives without anything. A local citizen gave his life as he contributed his personal time to protect the citizens. I will willing give up a latte and cinnamon roll or an enchilada to give our city one more officer.”
His comment about the fallen officer was regarding Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Cpl. Joseph Johnson who was fatally shot in the line of duty earlier this year.
David and Linda Sparks wrote in a letter to the council saying they believe the safety of the community should be a top priority for the city. They want to see higher pay for officers and/or increasing the fee to add another officer to the force with intentions of keeping the officers in the city and making sure they are paid fairly.
“We need to take care of our own so they can do their to job and take care of us and keep us all safe,” the Sparks letter reads.
Some questioned what the raise meant, then got on board once they learned more. Resident Joe Rodriguez was one of those, saying “at first I didn’t know what was going on so I came and watched." After hearing the comments, he said he was all for it.
Resident Bonnie Vargas was in the same boat, commenting it would be a good move to get more funding for public safety. Some had questions about it being on the water bill and not on the property or federal tax, but those questions were not answered.
Some are still on the fence about the raise. Resident Jackie Goul said $10 was not a bad thing, but she wants assurances the city will make good use of it.
“There’s been times in the past when officers are standing around sitting around doing their own thing sitting outside, and they may or may not be discussing something that I personally don’t know about — I'll be honest about that — but I want us to be able to know what its going for,” she said. “I think that if were going to know something and we need to make a decision on it we need to be fully informed which is why I’m here,” Goul said.
Charlie Kitaneura believes the city should stick to the budget, allocating more toward what is needed.
“Why wasn’t this brought up in the budget when you made the budget,” he asked. “If they needed money, it should’ve been cut somewhere and it should’ve been brought up in the budget.”
After the public hearing, public safety topics came up during the regular meeting. Police Chief Donnie Ballou gave good news about a new recruit that has been at the academy, the recruit was graduating as of Friday and soon to be coming back to Nyssa. City Manager Jim Maret discussed the Fire Department reports since the there was a full house and nobody from the Fire Department was able to join in. Market informed the council that the Fire Department voted in six volunteer firefighters.
Another hearing will be held Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Nyssa High School auditorium located at 824 Adrian Blvd. It is unclear if residents will be able to phone in for the meeting at this time, the Argus will update the information when available.
For more information, phone (541) 372-2264 or visit City Hall at 301 Main St.
