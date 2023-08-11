Statement

The Public Safety Fee is under Police, the cost is currently $5. 

NYSSA — Do you want to pay more on you water bill? Do you want more policeman added to the force? At the recent Nyssa City Council meeting on Tuesday, the discussion was about raising the public safety fee in order to add an additional officer to the force and possibly raising the wages for police officers. The council had a public hearing for the matter on top of their regularly scheduled meeting, with a full house of citizens sharing their opinions and asking questions. The public hearing was for the council to consider public feedback, with no action taken during the meeting.

In a council meeting on July 11, Nyssa Police Chief Donnie Ballou discussed adding another officer to the force or raising wages for officers. There are currently five officers and one reserve officer on the force and Ballou strongly believes adding another officer to the force will help the department and the community. To do so, city officials say there would be a need to raise the current $5 per month public safety fee on utility bills to either $7 or $10.



