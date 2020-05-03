ONTARIO — The third meeting of the Ontario City Council for the month of April took place on Tuesday night. One of the main topics of discussion was reviewing a bid for construction on one of the city’s upcoming projects.
Those who were viewing the live stream on Facebook were unable to see this part of the meeting as the broadcast did not begin until approximately 6:30 p.m., 30 minutes after the meeting began.
City Manager Adam Brown, in an email message sent on Thursday, confirmed that during the non-broadcast portion of the meeting, the Council discussed the upcoming South Oregon Street Project.
According to the City’s website, this project will include ADA compliant “bulb-outs at each intersection.” As explained on the site, this is to ensure the safety of pedestrians. In addition to the removal of mid-block cross walks which will be replaced with parking, Sound Oregon Street will be “re-paved.”
“We approved the bid contract for Warrington Construction to complete the South Oregon Project. We held the third meeting so that we could do that because we want to get as much work done while the businesses are still closed so as to minimize the disruption,” explained Brown.
Brown said the bid presented was $716,225, and the council’s decision was unanimous.
