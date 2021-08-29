ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council voted to accept some of the proposed changes to the city’s municipal charter during its meeting on Tuesday night, and people showed out in droves to speak out against some of the changes proposed, with the chief complaint being that of changing the council to a strong-mayor version, in which the mayor and council would have the final say of hiring and firing department heads, which is currently up to the city manager. As the charter currently sits, the council can hire and fire the city manager, but can not influence his hiring or firing of department heads.
It’s noteworthy that changes are proposed in every section of the charter, but those changes will become a ballot measure and voters will have the final say in May of 2022 during the General Election.
Opponents say such a set-up would politicize department head hiring, and that means if the council was unhappy with that person, they could go at any time, with staff below being highly susceptible to the same fate. During public comments, former city councilor Norm Crume, who served on the council for 12 years, said it was during that time he realized that having political interference with staff members “is absolutely the most godawful thing you could dream of doing.” He told the council he believed the city would lose much of its stuff.
Citizen Eddy Thiel said that was also the primary reason she was there to comment about how Mayor Riley Hill’s proposed change for department heads “basically make a major run city.” The current charter works well having the city manager hiring and firing department heads “so elected officials do not push to have their friends fill positions who may have undue influence in the discharge of their duties, and it happens and it’s happening,” she said, adding that department heads need to be able to do their jobs without political influence or coercion.
“My concern is giving a council and/or mayor that has an agenda that benefits them and then possible every four years we have a new mayor with their own agenda.”
Councilor Eddie Melendrez stated that he also wanted clarification if the amendment before them only gave them control of hiring, to which City Attorney Larry Sullivan replied stating it was not.
Hill said that he wanted it clarified he only wanted the council involved in the hiring process — not the firing or discipline, which he stated should be left up to the city manager. Hill said his concern is that if the city manager left a new city manager “does not have the privilege of hiring his own staff.” In addition to saying he proposed the amendment to be changed to clarify the council would only be in charge of hiring, Hill proposed pulling the sections related to that (4.3F and 4.5) to a separate ballot measure for voting. His proposal to do so was voted on in a second motion at the end of that portion of the meeting, with the council passing the other proposed changes in one motion.
Melendrez also said that he didn’t think they were losing two department heads due to anything related to City Manager Adam Brown’s skills for hiring and firing. He said their leaving was more than likely due to the toxic environment that came sometimes from citizens and sometimes from the council, which often grill those department heads as they deliver reports and information to the council during meetings.
“I was guilty of this at first, and asked a lot of questions. Why this and why that,” Melendrez said. “Then someone explained to me that ‘You are the policymakers,’ and my mindset switched.
The council sets the policies and the staff go out and perform duties thinking they have done a great job, he said, then they go before the council to get grilled.
“That has to be part of why some people are leaving,” Melendrez said. “It’s not easy.”
Hart motioned to approve all of the proposed amendments for a ballot measure, except 4.3F and 4.5, which will now go back to a lawyer for fine-tuning before coming back to the council for another look.
There were amendments proposed for about 20 subsections for the municipal charter, which is like a constitution, and it defines the organization, powers, functions and essential procedures of the city government, according to the National League of Cities.
How we got here
According to Brown, the impetus for the review was when Jackson Fox and others mentioned wanting the charter amended regarding the city sales tax.
As such, Councilor Ken Hart suggested reviewing the charter and the committee was soon born.
The members identified areas of concern and highlighted them.
There are changes proposed in every section of the charter, according to Brown, and the goal is to have the language reflect the intent.
Jason Miller contributed to this article.
