Ontario Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst provided this map to the Ontario City Council showing where Kiwanians aim to install a permanent disc golf course at Beck-Kiwanis Park in Ontario. Mordhorst noted that one modification had been made since the making of this map, which slightly moves a hole behind a tennis court, due to a dog park.
Nearly 40 players turned out for the first tournament style dry run of the future disc golf course at Beck-Kiwanis Park in May of 2019.
ONTARIO — An idea to have a disc golf course at a local park, which was floated by Ontario resident Jeremy Fletcher in 2019, has finally went from exploratory stage to permanent concept. The Ontario City Council approved installation of the course, which includes baskets and tee-off signs at Beck-Kiwanis Park on Northwest Eighth Avenue in Ontario.
During a presentation from Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst, he explained how over the last few months, the Parks Committee and area service groups have been walking through master plans, looking at projects over the next 10 years in each park.
Ontario Kiwanians presented the disc golf course at the Parks Committee meeting in February, he said, saying it was the first thing the club wanted to add at one of its two namesake parks in the city.
Mordhorst told the council about a trial run with a portable course that attracted about 80 players, “turning into quite an event.”
He said once the course is installed, it will be added to a national registry and related app which players use to find courses to play on around the country. He also noted that a shop as near as Boise tailors to the sport.
The course will comprise nine holes and the club will raise funds through 2-year sponsorship opportunities tied to each tee and hole. The set up is fairly basic, he said and could eventually include small concrete tee pads, however noted there were other options including sand and artificial turf.
Councilors discussed how the tournaments have the potential to bring in a lot of revenue to businesses in town with players shopping and staying locally.
Mordhorst noted that the only other course like it in the area is at Treasure Valley Community College.
Councilor Sam Baker asked whether the course would potentially affect the baseball fields, to which Mordhorst replied “No.” He explained that the course will be focused on the east side as there is a potential to add a third field at the park down the road.
Baker noted it would be nice to have more people utilizing the park.
“Nice to have some more traffic down there that may be more desirable than what we have,” he said.
Hart motioned to approve the installation with Baker seconding it. The motion passed unanimously on a roll call vote.
In 2019, Fletcher helped get the park off the ground, going from concept to an organized dry run tournament where disc golfers provided input in order to optimize the course. Then city manager Adam Brown urged him to reach out to the Ontario Kiwanis Club since it was there park.
Fletcher started playing disc golf about 29 years ago while attending college at Idaho State University — where he and his friends ended up creating a course by allowing whomever got first to pick the next landmark. Having played many courses over the years, Fletcher he leaned heavily toward a design for the disc golf course at Ann Morrison Park in Boise.
The end goal was installing a pro-level course that could attract Pro Disc Golf Association tournaments.
According to PDGA, there are more than 9,000 courses in the U.S., up from 7,500 when Fletcher first began his journey.
