ONTARIO — An idea to have a disc golf course at a local park, which was floated by Ontario resident Jeremy Fletcher in 2019, has finally went from exploratory stage to permanent concept. The Ontario City Council approved installation of the course, which includes baskets and tee-off signs at Beck-Kiwanis Park on Northwest Eighth Avenue in Ontario.

During a presentation from Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst, he explained how over the last few months, the Parks Committee and area service groups have been walking through master plans, looking at projects over the next 10 years in each park.



