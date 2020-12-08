ONTARIO
Safety concerns prompted Ontario City Council to approve $23,250 to cover repairs to the Bench Reservoir Overflow System.
A resolution listed under “new business” on Ontario City Council’s agenda for the regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 3 was to address the Bench Reservoir overflow system, which, according to the wording of the resolution, “was in disrepair and caused erosion that created a potential safety concern.”
Al Cablay, director of JACOBS, the City of Ontario Public Works department, gave a gave a presentation to the Council at the meeting, explaining the need to appropriate the necessary funding to cover the work that needs to be done for this project.
The agenda report for this resolution explained that “all drinking water reservoirs have overflow systems in the the event of control system failure” and the Bench Reservoir system, which is located on Foothill Dr. is “the city’s highest reservoir.”
Explanation into the issues needing addressed, the report said that the Bench Reservoir experienced an overflow recently and the “sensor system, attached to the floor drain, failed” which means that the system has no way of sensing or reporting a pressure reading.
The funds required to cover this project will be for the improvement of the overflow system and to prevent any further erosion.
Cablay said that three bids had been received for the project from Anderson Excavating, Steve’s Backhoe and Warrington. The public works staff recommendation was for Steve’s Backhoe in the amount of $23,250 for installation of an improved overflow system at Bench Reservoir.
It was noted that this was a project that had not been anticipated and could not have previously been budgeted for requiring approval from the Council to appropriate the necessary funds from the Operating Contingency under the City’s Water Fund to cover the costs of the repair.
The Council unanimously approved the expenditure.
