ONTARIO — After an executive session in which they considered the matter, the Ontario City Council on Tuesday unanimously appointed Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings as the interim city manager. Adam Brown’s final day as city manager will be a week from today, and a going away party is planned on that final day from 4 to 6 p.m. in the council chambers.
Some members of the council offered up accolades to Brown during the meeting, with others saying they wanted to save it for the party next week. Noteworthy, was a comment from Councilor Eddie Melendrez who thanked Brown for his many conversations, including those times in which he talked him out of resigning from the council, noting it can be “tough” serving in that role. Melendrez also ticked off a lengthy list of ways Brown had been involved in the community.
Brown is taking a position as a city manager across the state, in Keizer. He has been in his current role since June of 2016, having relocated to Ontario with his family from Michigan.
In June, Cummings will have been with the city for seven years; however, he has been involved in working with the city since 2004, when he began a four-year stint on the City Council. Additionally, he has had a lot of dealings with Ontario and various municipalities due to work from his firm, now known as CK3, an engineering, surveying and planning firm. He says he was retiring from CK3 when the city “grabbed him” for Ontario Community Development.
The council agreed to appoint Cummings as the interim and noted it would review a contract which he presented to them at the next meeting.
Cummings, in the phone interview today, stated that he put the contract together because he didn’t want any misunderstandings. He pointed to City Recorder Tori Barnett who last served as an interim city manager before Brown arrived. She agreed to six months, but stayed on in that capacity for a year and a-half before even getting a change in pay.
“I’m not going to do it for free,” he said, noting that he is asking close to what they were paying Brown because, like Barnett, he will continue doing his current job. The meat of the contract is essentially like Brown’s, Cummings said, but includes his stipulations including what the pay will be to get started “no matter what.”
On Feb. 8, the Ontario City Council gave Brown a retroactive 2.5% raise, bringing his annual salary up to $138,403.
Cummings said he feels qualified to do the work in the interim because of his length of time in city dealings and noted that Brown is a very organized person who will be leaving the city in fine shape. He aims to sit down with Brown sometime in the next week to go over everything, he said.
Cummings said the council has agreed to start working on getting the position advertised.
Brown marks the fifth city leader to leave since August of 2021, joining half of the department heads in leaving, with some citing the political climate at City Hall as causal for their departure. During that time frame, there was a push from Ontario Mayor Riley Hill to amend the city’s charter to allow the council to participate in hiring of department heads. That attempt was shot down early this year, staying in control of the city manager; however, without a city manager in place, that action will default to the council.
The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for May 10.
