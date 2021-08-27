Council appoints code enforcement committee

ONTARIO — Five citizens and two councilors were appointed to the new code enforcement committee at Tuesday’s Ontario City Council meeting.
Councilors John Kirby and Michael Braden were appointed to represent the city, and citizens Richard Watts, Anne Schiemer, Penny Bakefelt, David Sullivan and Gabriele Astle were chosen to represent the community.
Kirby voiced concerned that Susann Mills, who was also an applicant for the code enforcement committee, had also applied for the vacant Ontario City Council position, calling her “a wildcard.”
“If she gets named councilor at the next meeting, we would have fourth councilor, so it might be safe to leave her off of that [code enforcement committee],” Kirby said. “That does not mean she [Mills] could not come and speak as a private citizen, because I think she has a story to tell.”
Mayor Riley Hill asked Kirby “And you’re assuming there is going to be three councilors? I know that I am not going to get on it because guess what? It would be on the front page.”
Hill then asked for a motion to form the committee with five citizens and two councilors. Braden asked however to amend the motion just in case Mills was appointed to the council.
At that time, Mills, who was attending the meeting, volunteered to withdraw her name from the list of applicants for code enforcement saying, “I can just withdraw my name, either way it doesn’t make any difference.”
The motion was then seconded and approved by the whole council via a roll call vote.
The issue of code enforcement was also mentioned during the public comment section which took place at the beginning of the meeting.
“Right now amongst the citizens of Ontario, there is a lack of trust in our council, due to not only this move [charter changes], but other issues such as lack of ordinance officers,” said Eddie Thiel. She then held up her pointer finger while saying, “We have one, do you know in our city we should have three? … Here we are in Ontario, it’s disgusting!”
She then brought up Hill’s ongoing lawsuit against the city, regarding overgrown weeds on one of his properties, saying, “The mayor is suing the city for $500, suing the city, costing the city over $7,000 in lawyer fees. Pay the damn fine.” She then sarcastically said to Riley “Sorry, Mayor.”
