ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council knew in March that they would need a new city manager, but the job isn’t even listed yet and the council still wants to pour over the description before doing so.
The matter of how to find the person to fill that role has been pushed out again and is expected to be revisited at the second meeting of this month. At that time, the council will either decide to revisit the issue at the meeting or break off into another meeting to work out all the details surrounding the job position.
In the interim, Dan Cummings, director of Community Development, is serving a dual role working in his current capacity and as city manager pro tem. In his agreement with the city, it states that the recruitment process has begun, however, that is not the case.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez who was absent at the last meeting was unaware that the council had decided on a roll call vote not to go with a professional search firm, having only received a proposal from one in a dozen.
At the June 14 meeting, Melendrez asked May Swihart, assistant to the city manager and human resources manager, to clarify that the council was not going to hire a firm to do the search. She confirmed that was the council’s consensus decision.
In an email to the newspaper following the meeting, Melendrez expressed his concerns over “the lack of effort from council to move on the hiring process for a city manager.
“I feel like some have already made up their mind as to who they want and putting an undue burden onto staff instead of hiring a professional organization to do that work,” he said, without stating who that person might be. “I’ve voiced my opinion many times in council but feel like it’s met with silence.”
In March, Melendrez had expressed a desire to go with a proposal from Prothman; the firm’s proposal was $20,500 with a guarantee of finding a candidate within the first year, and finding a replacement at no cost if the candidate did not stay on. Councilor Michael Braden had also indicated wanting to go that route, but at the last meeting in May changed his stance on that.
Former City Manager Adam Brown was found in June of 2016 and prior to that, the city spent nearly $42,000 on finding someone to fill the role while City Recorder Tori Barnett filled that role for more than two years.
During the meeting on June 14, Swihart presented the council a proposal on what recruiting the next city manager would look like. She had broken it down into four phases, with the post-recruitment phase taking place in mid-August. However, since pre-recruitment was expected to take place June 14-28, the process will likely not wrap up by her proposed timeline, as the council’s next meeting is June 28.
During that phase, the council is expected to update the job description and determine a salary for the position.
Swihart suggested advertising for the position along with screening applicants and developing an interview process and sending acknowledgement letters from June 29 and Aug. 14.
Along with the information she presented, Swihart provided “A Guide to Recruiting a City Administrator” from the League of Oregon Cities. The guide, which was updated in 2019, states that there are two basic techniques: Hire a firm to do some or all of the searching, screening, setting up interviews and selection; or perform all the steps in-house. It does state that to ensure compliance with federal, state and local laws, that officials should seek the advice of their city attorney. A related chart details how hiring a private firm has far more pros than cons, as compared to the self-administered process. While the latter is least expensive, that is one of three pros listed compared to six known drawbacks associated to hiring in-house.
Among these, are being unfamiliar with the process with can result in serious or costly mistakes, the commitment of time from council members, recruitment interfering with normal city business as it requires extensive staff time, and placing city staff in “an awkward position as they would be reviewing their potential supervisors in an unsupervised portion of the process.”
Mayor Riley Hill noted that three councilors were not at the meeting, including Council President Ken Hart, Sam Baker and Susann Mills.
With that, Hill said his preference was to put it on the agenda for the next meeting and “make it a priority to move it forward” then.
Previously Councilor John Kirby said if the city was not satisfied with the applicants it received, they could always go back to Prothman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.