Members of the Ontario City Council listen to a presentation regarding safety at the pond at Beck-Kiwanis Park during their most recent meeting on Jan. 24. Pictured, from left, are Councilor Suzann Mills, Council President John Kirby, Mayor Deborah Folden and Councilor Sam Baker.
ONTARIO — During its meeting on Jan. 24, Ontario City Council listened to a short update regarding a letter received from a concerned citizen about the safety at the pond at Beck-Kiwanis Park. This was a follow up to the first meeting this month, in which the grandmother of a boy who died following a near drowning there five years ago pleaded with the council to do something to increase safety there. She suggested a fence, signs or, even, life jackets.
The letter was received on Jan. 19 from a resident who suggested signs that read “Parents watch over your children when you are in this park, [mostly] when they are by the pond: Do not let them go around the pond by themselves!”
Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings provided an update along with the letter saying that per the council’s direction, he had taken the idea to the Parks Committee, which met on Jan. 19. Cummings said there was “great discussion,” and that the grandmother, Deanna Sue Brown, had attended the meeting to offer to help out including contacting local people to get citizen input about whether fencing is the right idea, finding funding for fencing, and a host of other options.
“So there are no recommendations yet,” he said.
Cummings said the matter is open on the Parks Committee agenda and the plan is to continue discussing “lots of different options about what can be done.”
He noted that a fence doesn’t provide 100% protection in that gates can be left open and that signs are for most adults to read, but not 4-year-old children.
“Things like that are being discussed,” he said.
The aforementioned letter came into the city not addressed to anyone. It was presented to the Parks Committee at its meeting and then the council.
“Staff and the Parks Committee are looking into it very seriously and trying to find options that will work for everyone — not just there, but for safety issues in all our parks,” Cummings said, adding that the council should expect recommendations sometime in the future.
The Ontario City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ontario City Hall. However, the next meeting of the council will be a special meeting on Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. to meet with the city attorney regarding a number of items, including revisions to the city’s Code Enforcement ordinance; Silverhawk Lease Agreement at Ontario Airport, and the Homelessness time, place and manner ordinance. As usual, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.
