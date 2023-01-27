Ontario City Council - Jan. 24, 2023

Members of the Ontario City Council listen to a presentation regarding safety at the pond at Beck-Kiwanis Park during their most recent meeting on Jan. 24. Pictured, from left, are Councilor Suzann Mills, Council President John Kirby, Mayor Deborah Folden and Councilor Sam Baker.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — During its meeting on Jan. 24, Ontario City Council listened to a short update regarding a letter received from a concerned citizen about the safety at the pond at Beck-Kiwanis Park. This was a follow up to the first meeting this month, in which the grandmother of a boy who died following a near drowning there five years ago pleaded with the council to do something to increase safety there. She suggested a fence, signs or, even, life jackets.

The letter was received on Jan. 19 from a resident who suggested signs that read “Parents watch over your children when you are in this park, [mostly] when they are by the pond: Do not let them go around the pond by themselves!”



