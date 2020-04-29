PAYETTE COUNTY — As previously reported, voters in Idaho’s District 9 received ballots which contained a spelling error: Rep. Ryan Kerby’s name had been misspelled in the ballots.

On April 28, Payette County Clerk Betty Dressen confirmed to the newspaper that those ballots have been reprinted, with the spelling corrected. The new ballots have been mailed out to voters, according to Dressen.

Christine Poe, Deputy Election Clerk for Payette County, did not have the cost of reprinting and remailing ballots available as of press time.

Corrected ballots were sent out to those who already requested absentee ballots last week, according to the Clerk’s office.

The Idaho Primary Election for May 19 is being conducted by mail, due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Voters must request their absentee ballot from the county clerk’s office or the Secretary of State’s website by May 19.

Absentee ballots can be requested at https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/.

Tags

Load comments