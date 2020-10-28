FRUITLAND
The biggest high school football game of the year for the Western Treasure Valley is coming up on Friday, and anyone who wants to attend will need to redeem a voucher as attendance will be limited for the event.
Fruitland is hosting Weiser at 7 p.m. in a state tournament play-in game.
On Monday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that the state was moving to stage three of its reopening plan. Part of stage three, are venues such as sports stadiums must be reduced to 25% capacity.
This includes high school football games.
According to Fruitland High School Athletic Director Russ Wright, the capacity at Fruitland’s football field has been changed to a hard cap of 1,000 attendees. The capacity includes the home and visitor stands and also spaces on the track where people watch the games.
In order to maintain the cap on attendance, anyone who is looking to attend Friday’s game will need to get a ticket voucher from their high school. The voucher can be used to purchase a ticket at the gate on Friday. Tickets will need to be purchased at the north gate (by the baseball field) the south parking lot and gate will be closed.
Admission is set at $6 for adults and $5 for students with ASB cards from either school.
Once the vouchers run out (each school has a set total) the attendance cap will have been met. Those with IDHSAA and lifetime passes will still need a voucher.
According to Wright, the only attendees who do not need a voucher will be those who are on the field and separated from the fans in attendance: uniformed athletes, band members, cheerleaders, coaches, administrators, game help, referees, athletic trainers and media. Anyone accompanying those people, however, will need a voucher.
At Fruitland, vouchers are available at the high school office. They can be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. and are available until they run out.
At Weiser, parents of football players and cheerleaders can claim their vouchers until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Starting on Thursday at 9 a.m., the remaining vouchers will be available to the general public on a first come, first served basis.
Wright said the school is asking that fans bring their own chairs if they are planning on sitting on the track, to accommodate social distancing.
“We would appreciate if fans from both sides could follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks whenever possible,” Wright said. Face coverings are required at the ticket line, concessions, restroom facilities and other areas where social distancing cannot take place, a release from Fruitland High School states.
