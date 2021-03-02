Vale School District OKs some fans at games

VALE
Vale School District will allow some limited spectators at its games for Season 2, according to a newsletter from Alisha McBride on Feb. 26. It states that deciding to allow limited occupancy for indoor and outdoor events are up to each individual school.
Each Vale High School senior player will be allowed to bring two guests to each home competition in which they are participating. Those seniors will be given tickets to give to those guests, and only people with tickets will be allowed into the games, the newsletter states, and no visiting fans will be allowed.
The school will decide whether to distribute tickets for home JV football games on March 8 and April 5 as those dates get closer.
Attendance at away games will be governed by those schools hosting the competition and parents seeking to attend travel games are urged to contact those schools ahead of time to see what their protocols are.
If COVID-19 cases climb and cause Malheur County to transition from ‘moderate risk’ to ‘high risk’ level, then spectators will not be allowed at Vale’s home games, according to the newsletter.
Fans are reminded that all volleyball and football games will be livestreamed on the National Federation for High Schools website. Vale High School’s Volleyball team will play their first game of the season at home tonight against LaGrande. That game starts at 6 p.m. The Viking Football team will also play its first game of the season at home, which is against Baker at 7 p.m. Friday.
There is a also a cross-country invite in Vale on Wednesday, which will have multiple teams including Vale, Nyssa and Ontario.
