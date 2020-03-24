ONTARIO — As of Tuesday morning, Malheur County continues to have zero positive tests for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 with 15 tests that have turned out negative, according to Sarah Poe, director of the Malheur County Health Department.
Health care facilities where there is testing includes Valley Family Health Care, Stark Medical and outpatient clinics of St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus in Fruitland, Poe said. However, “The screening guidelines are strict because of shortage of testing supplies locally and testing kits at the state and commercial labs,” Poe said in a statement. “People should call their health care provider if they have symptoms and need health care.”
If people have mild symptoms that can take care of at home, they should just self-quarantine and not go for a test, she said. “Do no just walk in to a clinic or urgent care. Call first.”
Because test facilities send samples directly to labs, the health department only receives the results of the tests, not how many are pending.
