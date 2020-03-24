Improving an awning
Dr. William Jackson, medical director for Valley Family Health Care paints an awning at a local park on Saturday during this year's annual Serve Day, which included nearly 100 projects throughout the Western Treasure Valley.

 Photo courtesy of Maggie Echartea

ONTARIO — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been the reason behind the closures of multiple businesses with volunteer work being no exception.

Community Serve Day for the Western Treasure Valley has officially been postponed according to one of the event’s organizers, Chris Plummer.

Plummer issued an official statement via email to alert the community about the postponement amid growing concerns related to COVID-19. The press release from Better Together, Serve Day’s non-profit sponsor, states that concerns over COVID-19 have caused the organization to take precautionary steps as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the State of Oregon.

The statement did draw attention to the fact that Serve Day is not canceled and that the Board of Directors of Better Together will reconvene in May to meet and discuss how to safely move forward and explore what can be done in 2020.

“Please await our announcement and be prepared to come together to make a positive difference in our communities,” the statement concluded.

