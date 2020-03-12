Ontario 4x100
Ontario’s Sophie Draper, left, Meagan Houston, front, Lexy Jordan, back, and Jazmine Ware embrace on the track after taking first place in the girls 4x100-meter relay Saturday at the St. Alphonsus Invitational track meet.

 Nik Streng | The Argus observer

ONTARIO — It will be a little while before the Tigers start competition this spring, as Ontario High School has cancelled all games, contests and activities through April 10, according to a release from Ontario High School Athletic Director Josh Mink.

The cancellation will include all co-curricular activities, clubs and athletics, the release states.

The spring season was scheduled to begin next week, with the softball team hosting Homedale on Thursday and the baseball team hosting the Bill Betts Invitational.

The track team was set to host an ice breaker meet on Tuesday.

While the Tigers will not be having any athletic events or activities, the release says that the cancellation will not affect practices, which are “still allowed and encouraged.”

Nyssa School District has also heeded the governor's message. The Bulldogs' sporting events are cancelled until further notice. There is no date set for when sports may continue in Nyssa, but practices are unaffected. 

This message was sent out by Nyssa School District Superintendent Darren Johnson on Thursday afternoon. 

