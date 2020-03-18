Saint Alphonsus

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario

 Nik Streng, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO -- As of Wednesday, Saint Alphonsus Medical Centers will be implementing changes to entrances in order to institute a screening protocol for patients and visitors to the hospitals prior to entering.

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario is one of the facilities that will implement this change, as well as the centers in Nampa and Baker City. The change is to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in hospitals, where many people are at risk.

“At Saint Alphonsus, the health and well-being of our patients, colleagues, physicians, providers and community is our top priority,” a press release from Saint Alphonsus states. “The rapid and evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic requires that we continue to exercise an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of all who enter our hospitals.”

Main hospital entrances will remain open during normal business hours, while other entrances will be locked and signs will be posted to show where to go.

