PAYETTE — The unprecedented series of shutdowns related to the outbreak of COVID-19 (novel Coronavirus) have spread to the city of Payette. At its second regular meeting of the month on Mar. 16, the Payette City Council discussed how to respond to the current outbreak.
At the meeting, Payette Public Library Director Clay Ritter told councilors that the library would be canceling all events until Apr. 1. The library, however, remains open as of press time.
“We’re just trying to be preventive until the first of April,” Ritter said.
According to Ritter, the Library Board would be holding a special meeting on Mar. 18 at 6 p.m. to discuss what steps the library will take as the outbreak develops.
The council reported that Payette Police, Fire and Rescue departments are not responding in-person to any respiratory incidents due to lack of available equipment to address such. Payette Police Chief John Plaza added that the department would not be conducting ride-alongs with officers for the time being. The city has also suspended its car seat and smoke detector replacement programs, and the Department of Sanitation will not be accepting in-person payments, asking that such be dropped off in their payment drop box.
As Payette School District has announced it would close down schools as of Mar. 18, the Council discussed how to handle an office closure if ordered by Southwest District Health authorities. Councilor Lori Steiniker, a teacher in the Payette School District, urged careful prudence in making such a decision.
“I’d just rather be safe than sick,” said Steiniker. She noted she has had trouble finding hand sanitizer to keep her classroom stocked, and would not be holding students accountable for classwork this week due to a 30% absence rate as parents keep students home. She also notes some teachers have kids sick at home, but still had to be at work prior to Wednesday’s closure.
Mayor Jeff Williams said the city is working with Southwest District Health and would heed their advice in pursuing any closures. He also recommended that anyone dropping off utility payments simply put them in the city’s drop box outside the lobby.
Williams also noted the possibility of migrating meetings to the internet during the outbreak. When asked if such migration had been considered previously, Williams said previous conversation about broadcasting meetings online ‘didn’t go far,’ but COVID is sparking renewed conversation to do so.
Despite the COVID situation and despite previous conversation to shorten hours at the public pool, Williams noted it was not presently slated to close during the outbreak.
Councilor Kathy Patrick said she wouldn’t let the outbreak affect her annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser; Her team instead doubled down on their food safety, ensuring food was served safe and that all workers would be wearing gloves.
“It’s really nothing different from what we normally do,” she said.
The Payette Senior Center announced that it would close to the public as of 3:00 pm Wednesday. The center will continue its ‘Meals on Wheels’ program, and that a group of people have volunteered to run errands and help seniors with any needs that arise, according to Patrick.
