ONTARIO — In order to match the suspension of school closures, the Oregon School Activities Association has decided to extend its suspension of spring sports through April 28, according to a release from the OSAA on Wednesday afternoon.
The decision follows an executive order by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday night, extending the closure of all Oregon schools until April 28 as well. Originally, the OSAA was planning on canceling all spring sports until March 31.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting was the OSAA’s decision to cancel the speech and solo music state championships.
“As parents and former participants, the Executive Board and staff share in the disappointment of students, schools and communities regarding the cancellation of these state championships,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director. "We all remain committed to the health and safety of students throughout Oregon during this evolving public health emergency.”
The OSAA Executive Board will be meeting again on April 1 and on April 15 to re-evaluate the suspension of spring activities.
As of Wednesday, the OSAA Track and Field Championships will be split up and moved to different venues. The 6A, 5A and 4A championships will be held at Mt. Hood Community College and the 3A, 2A and 1A championships will be at Western Oregon University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.