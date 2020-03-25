ONTARIO — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been responsible for multiple business and service closures, including Ontario City Hall. At the second meeting of the Ontario City Council, a city-wide state of emergency was declared.
A follow-up email statement from Assistant City Manager and Human Resources Manager Peter Hall confirmed this information saying that while, at present, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malheur County, the measures taken are preventative.
Hall also said that making an emergency declaration would allow the city to have access to federal and state funds for reimbursing the city for the costs associated with combatting this public health crisis.
The statement concludes saying the city is dedicated to ensuring that all essential services are still being provided to the citizens including water, wastewater, fire and police.
