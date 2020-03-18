NYSSA — City facilities in Nyssa are now closed to public access until further notice.
Nyssa City Manager Jim Märet said the decision to close city hall and the city library was made Tuesday morning after reevaluation of information from the CDC and other sources about the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 around the nation and the state.
City employees are still working and will be available by phone to assist patrons, Maret said. Utility payments can also be through a drop box, just outside the front door.
