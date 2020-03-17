ONTARIO — It will be some time before the Northwest Athletic Conference fields sports again, as the community college athletic conference has cancelled its 2020 spring season.
In a Tuesday morning post, the NWAC decided that the cancelation of the season was for the best to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“This is a decision that we do not take lightly but in consultation with the NWAC Executive Board, member colleges, and other conferences, NWAC believes it makes the most sense,” the release states.
The NWAC did not make any cancellation to practices for the schools, saying “it will be up to each member college to follow their administration’s guidelines regarding on campus activities,” while adding that it is imperative that all schools follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and other preventative measures.
The cancellation of spring sports also puts a hold on in person recruiting for all NWAC schools, which will be in effect until April 25. The NWAC said it is still permissible to email, call or text during this time. Recruits will be able to sign with colleges in the meantime.
As far as eligibility is concerned, the NWAC announced that all spring student-athletes who were enrolled full time in 2020 will not be charged with a season of competition in the NWAC (regardless of the number of games already played in the season). This means all sophomores in the NWAC are eligible to return in 2021.
This cancellation follows the previous cancellation of the NWAC basketball championship tournaments, a decision that was made on Thursday. On Friday, the NWAC decided to suspend spring sports into April.
All TVCC practices have been suspended until March 30, 2020. Decisions for team practices will be made at a later date.
