ONTARIO — The Northwest Athletic Conference’s basketball season came to an abrupt end on Thursday afternoon, as the championship basketball tournament was cancelled.
The decision to end the tournaments was made by the administration of Linn Benton Community College and Clackamas Community College (where the tournaments were to be held) following Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement on Wednesday night that all non-essential gatherings of over 250 people should be cancelled or postponed to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
“We have made many efforts to continue the tournament but in the interest of public health the tournament has been cancelled,” a release from the NWAC states.
The Treasure Valley Community College men’s basketball team was scheduled to play Umpqua Community College in the first round of the NWAC Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
The NWAC Basketball Tournament was originally scheduled to run at Everett Community College in Washington. The tournament was postponed following an outbreak of coronavirus in nearby Seattle.
