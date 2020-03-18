NEW PLYMOUTH — An official announcement via email was sent on Wednesday morning from the City of New Plymouth confirming that the Planning and Zoning Meeting that was previously scheduled for March 23 is now canceled.
The statement continues saying that the City Council meeting that was scheduled for April 6 is also now canceled.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” reads the statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.