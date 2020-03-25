NYSSA — The Malheur County Building Department is still open for business and is available to help contractors and others who need its services.
According to a statement from Adele Schaffeld, building official, her department provides plan reviews, building inspections and issues building, plumbing, mechanical and electrical permits, for all of Malheur County, with the exception of Ontario which is limited to plumbing and electrical inspections.
“We will be prioritizing the electrical inspections to ensure [farmers and ranchers] have power for all pumps and stock wells,” Schaffeld said. “Construction is not shut down.”
A planned open house scheduled for April 3 has been postponed.
People are asked to contact the office by phone (541) 372-5460 or by email at Adele.Schaffeld@malheurco.org.
