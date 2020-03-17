WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Libraries are dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in different ways. According to a statement released on it’s FaceBook page, the Vale City Library will close its doors until April 1.
The Ontario Community Library’s Director Darlyne Johnson was available for comment on Tuesday morning briefly before a meeting of the library board. She indicated that visitors to the library are not allowed to access the Internet via the library’s computers and lingering on the premises is currently being discouraged.
“People can come in and check out books,” said Johnson.
A call for comment from Nyssa Public Library was not returned by press time.
