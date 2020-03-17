ONTARIO — The Malheur County Health Department announced Monday there are no novel coronavirus cases in Malheur County, although there are 47 positive cases in Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority only reports 39 cases.
The Health Department is closely monitoring the evolving situation. According to a new release, the agency is working with Emergency Medical Services, Malheur County Emergency Management and Malheur County Environmental Health in that effort.
“Malheur County Health Department understands the social distancing guidelines affect many employers and individuals,” the statement reads. “We encourage adherence to these recommendations by all, including our neighbors in nearby Idaho, to protect those most vulnerable in our communities.
Dr. Renee Edwards, chief medical officer for Oregon Health Science University Health was quoted as saying, “Make no mistake: social distancing works, the goal is to slow the spread so that few people need hospital care all at the same time as part of a surge.”
