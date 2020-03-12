ONTARIO — A dinner tonight for educators and students at Four Rivers Cultural Center is among a host of activities that have been cancelled or postponed by the event center in light of Gov. Kate Brown’s order to ban public activities of more than 250 people over concerns of novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Other cancellations include the Spring Home Fair slated for Saturday, and a host of Cultural Center events including Border Town Comic Con (which typically attracts thousands of people and was slated for next weekend); as well as Dancing with Four Rivers Stars, a fundraiser that was slated for April 3.
Gov. Brown’s ban is effective through April 8 and in addition to banned events, social distancing is emphasized.
“As a destination center, Four Rivers Cultural Center is as concerned as anyone about the Oregon statewide ban in regards to COVID-19, and understands the purpose of community-wide mitigation efforts to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus,” reads a news release.
“As of today, any event produced by the Cultural Center is canceled until further notice,” the release reads.
“Due to the uniqueness of the Center in that it itself hosts it’s own FRCC programming as well as works as a venue, we are evaluating all events through April 8 that meet the definitions put forth by the Governor’s office for large gatherings and schools,” said Matt Stringer, executive director of Four Rivers Cultural Center. “That being said, we have contacted all planned guest events who may meet those definitions within the four-week ban to gauge where they are at in response to the ban.”
While organizers already had canceled some events, others are evaluating and seeing if they can modify to stay within guidelines, according to the release.
Postponed events include ONTCCY (Ontario Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner and auction), Eastern Oregon Region AWWA/PNCWA.
“This list will be updated as we are updated,” reads the release. “We understand there is the potential of other large upcoming events and are in contact with those organizers.”
Daily cleaning procedures already are implemented at the Cultural Center, and in addition the facility is implementing stations for sanitization and disinfectant wipes throughout the building. Other measures including wiping down common surfaces, such as pin-pads, door handles, tables, chairs and other surfaces.
“In light of COVID-19, we have increased the frequency of these cleanings to occur multiple times every hour,” reads the release.
