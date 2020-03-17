ONTARIO — In response to the current climate surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown sent out a news release via email on Monday afternoon announcing that tonight’s meeting of the Ontario City Council can be attended telephonically via conference call or virtually through the City’s Facebook page.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.
To listen to the meeting, phone (712) 770-4010; the access code is 307053#. For international dial-in numbers, individuals must go to https://fccdl.in/i/adamangiebrown.
To join online, visit https://join.freeconferencecall.com/adamangiebrown.
The Argus Observer reached out to Brown on Tuesday morning via phone call to address matters related to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
“We might have to turn people away if we reach our capacity. Even some of our staff will be joining via teleconference,” explained Brown.
Other issues Brown addressed were from citizens who expressed concerns to the Argus about the conference call links which were provided with the email announcement sent out yesterday from Brown’s office; the links appear to be associated with a personal account of Adam and Angie Brown versus an official City of Ontario account.
Brown said that the majority of the city’s business is done using the City of Ontario FaceBook page.
“We have a city policy, we do not conduct any city business with personal social media accounts,” stated Brown.
He added that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city provides website links to “the same three places”: the CDC’s coronavirus update page, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management and the Oregon Health Authority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.