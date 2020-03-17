City Council plans special meeting The Argus Observer Mar 17, 2020 Mar 17, 2020 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NYSSA — The Nyssa City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday at 7 p.m, to discuss PERS and the current situation with novel coronavirus COVID-19.The Nyssa City Hall is at 301 Main St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nyssa City Council City Council Meeting Politics Situation Coronavirus Nyssa City Hall Nyssa Sign up for our email newsletters Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Symptoms Information provided by the Department of Health Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell Preventative Measures Information provided by the Department of Health The best ways to prevent many illnesses that spread from person-to-person, including coronaviruses, are to:• Wash your hands often with soap and water. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.• Stay home when you are sick.• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow. • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
