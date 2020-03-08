NYSSA — With two Malheur County Spelling Bee championships in her “win” column, Nyssa Middle School seventh-grader Cadi Corn is gearing up to attempt her third win. Cadi took time out from her studies on Feb. 19 to share her experience with the Argus.
She expressed how excited she was for the upcoming County Bee.
“I always get really excited before spelling bees,” said Cadi, who said she first competed in the Bee when she was in fourth grade.
Her first win was in 2018, but that was where that season ended.
“I did not get to go to Scripps that year, because [the county Bee] was not directly affiliated with the [Scripps] spelling bee.”
That changed for 2019, when the Bee received its Scripps affiliation and Cadi did get to go.
“I studied pretty rigorously from March until May last year. And I haven’t stopped studying, I just changed the way I study.”
Last year Cadi studied with a professional coach and interacted with other participants via video calls, being quizzed along the way on words the coach assigned her.
“We worked a lot on confidence and stage-presence, ‘cause it’s really nerve-racking when you’re on a national stage.”
This year, Cadi uses an online spelling tool called Spell Pundit.
“It’s really useful and do it almost every day.”
While other kids’ Christmas wish lists may include the latest toys and electronics, Cadi’s wish list had a more unique entry on it: A study aid published by Scripps. That wish was fulfilled by her grandmother.
“It’s called ‘Words of the Champions,’ and I received it for Christmas from my grandmother. And I’ve been studying with it for the regional Bee,” said Cadi. “Obviously, I love spelling.”
As small as many spelling mistakes can be, the fact that they happen often these days does bother Cadi.
“I correct my teachers on their spelling a lot; Sometimes my teachers appreciate it, sometimes they don’t,” she admitted. “I find that it’s actually a really good asset for me, because I can help other people correct, like, essays that we need to write for school. But sometimes, it just frustrates me to see the way people spell, even simple words.”
That said, she does sometimes find such mistakes to be funny.
“I have found that to be the case quite often, actually; I’ll see one letter to be different and it’ll mean something entirely different.”
Cadi says her friends at school have been a big help with studying for the Bee; she often has them quiz her outside of classes.
““I always have my list with me,” she says.
She notes that while helpful with regional spelling words, the national spelling words can be hard for them to pronounce.
Most important to Cadi is understanding different meanings of the same word, and word origins.
“I write down definitions a lot, so I can keep homonyms separate. And I write down a lot of language of origin, because the etymology will really help me with spelling patterns and a lot of national spellers do that.”
She pointed out the same helps with identifying vowel sounds.
“That sometimes trips up people.”
Principal Luke Cleaver expressed how enjoyable Cadi is to have at Nyssa Middle School.
“Cadi is a very hardworking student and she is fun to be around; It is neat to see her consistently display a skill set that many other people do not possess. Spelling is not her only skill as a student but it is awesome to see her and other students being reconsidered for their academic skills.”
Cadi credits her mother and father, friends and her sixth-grade English teacher Rebecca Cuevas for their help over the past three seasons.
To those who have trouble with spelling, Cadi reminds them to just keep at it.
“Just practice; Always be mindful of your spelling. Don’t say, ‘Oh I don’t have to spell it correctly because … I’m the only one who’s gonna read it.’”
The Malheur County Spelling Bee is in its fourth year, hosted annually at Nyssa Elementary School to promote academic excellence and challenge higher-level students, according to Nyssa Elementary Principal Matthew Murray. Nineteen schools participate countywide, with students first through eighth grade participating. A top speller award is presented for each grade level. The winners of each grade level then compete for the championship title, to advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
